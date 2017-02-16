Saipan Marathon offers discount for returning runners

Posted on Feb 16 2017

Participants registering for Saipan Marathon 2017 who joined the marathon in 2016 are now eligible for a $5-discount on registration fees if they register by the early bird deadline of Feb. 24, 2017.

Residents are required to present a valid ID when registering with the Marianas Visitors Authority for the marathon, which will be held on March 25, 2017, in the Marianas. The name on the ID must match the registered name used in 2016.

“As much as possible, we want to see returning runners for the marathon, and this discount will make it easier for them to do so,” said MVA community projects manager Martin Duenas. “To get the lowest possible price, we encourage all runners to register by the early bird registration deadline next Friday, Feb. 24.”

Participants who have already registered for the race may visit the MVA office to receive a refund.

Registration of U.S. and NMI participants is $55 for the 50K and marathon and $45 for half-marathon and 10K participants. The fee for high school and junior high school students is $30 (student ID required). An additional late fee of $10 will apply to registrations submitted after Feb. 24. The last day to register for the event will be on March 10, 2017, at 5pm. Registration will include the awards banquet, a finishers T-shirt, and a certificate of completion.

Last week the MVA received race certification for Saipan Marathon from the International Association of Athletic Federations and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races. IAAF uses the measurement standards of AIMS, an association of over 400 race organizations in 100 countries and territories around the world.

All competitors are required to pick up their race packets on March 24, 2017, at Paseo de Marianas, without exception. The start will take place at the American Memorial Park at 4am for the 50K and the Marathon, at 5am for the half-marathon, and at 5:45am for the 10K. The cut-off time for the 50K and marathon will be 8:30am at the intersection of Beach Road and Chalan Pale Arnold Road.

Entry forms are available at the MVA office located on Beach Road in San Jose or on the MVA official website Event Calendar at www.mymarianas.com. For more information, contact Ed Diaz at the MVA at 664-3210 or through email at ediaz@mymarianas.com.

The MVA will also host the first Ironman Saipan 70.3 on March 11 and XTERRA Saipan Championship on March 18, 2017. (MVA)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

