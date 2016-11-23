Salvation Army to host Thanksgiving meal

The Salvation Army in the Commonwealth is busy preparing for its largest Thanksgiving yet, with the upcoming event scheduled this Thursday. Serving time is expected to be at noon and should last up to 3pm and anyone can come in to get a free meal.

The Salvation Army generally serves around 300 meals annually but Pastor Wayne Gillespie explained that there are a lot more people in financial need these days throughout the islands due to Typhoon Soudelor that hit Saipan not too long ago.

“We’re preparing to serve 500 meals on Thanksgiving Day so please come out,” Gillespie said. “We do things a bit differently here based on the culture on the island. It’s something the Salvation Army is still trying to adapt to. We used to set up tents out in front of our soup kitchen, but we noticed that people wanted to get the food and leave; they don’t really want to stick around. So this year we will have an overhang, for people who wish to stay and fellowship with us but most of the food will be available as take out.”

The Thanksgiving meals will take place on two locations on island. One will be at their soup kitchen in Gualo Rai, at the corner of Middle Road and Gualo Rai Road. The second location will be at their outreach in Kagman.

Meals will consist of turkey, a ham product, mashed potatoes, rice, mixed vegetables, and a desert such as pumpkin pie.