Salvation Army to host Thanksgiving meal

By
|
Posted on Nov 23 2016

Tag: , , ,

The Salvation Army in the Commonwealth is busy preparing for its largest Thanksgiving yet, with the upcoming event scheduled this Thursday. Serving time is expected to be at noon and should last up to 3pm and anyone can come in to get a free meal.

The Salvation Army generally serves around 300 meals annually but Pastor Wayne Gillespie explained that there are a lot more people in financial need these days throughout the islands due to Typhoon Soudelor that hit Saipan not too long ago.

“We’re preparing to serve 500 meals on Thanksgiving Day so please come out,” Gillespie said. “We do things a bit differently here based on the culture on the island. It’s something the Salvation Army is still trying to adapt to. We used to set up tents out in front of our soup kitchen, but we noticed that people wanted to get the food and leave; they don’t really want to stick around. So this year we will have an overhang, for people who wish to stay and fellowship with us but most of the food will be available as take out.”

The Thanksgiving meals will take place on two locations on island. One will be at their soup kitchen in Gualo Rai, at the corner of Middle Road and Gualo Rai Road. The second location will be at their outreach in Kagman.

Meals will consist of turkey, a ham product, mashed potatoes, rice, mixed vegetables, and a desert such as pumpkin pie.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Michael T. Santos | Reporter

Related Posts

2 Kagman clinic officials cite new healthcare model

Posted On Nov 23 2016
, By
0

Kilili donates fruits to man’amko

Posted On Nov 23 2016
, By
0

PH mobile outreach processes 696 passports

Posted On Nov 22 2016
, By

Japan consulate, player make demo of Kendama

Posted On Nov 21 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

November 2016

TAGA Sports

October - December 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - November 23, 2016

Posted On Nov 23 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - NOV. 22, 2016

Posted On Nov 22 2016

Community Briefs - November 21, 2016

Posted On Nov 21 2016

Life and Style

Ayuda gets donation from TSL Foundation

Posted On Nov 18 2016

Paddler talks about Micro Cup experience at Rotary

Posted On Nov 16 2016

SHRM meeting to focus on holiday issues

Posted On Nov 15 2016

Environment

BECQ: Hot seawater imperils Saipan corals

Posted On Nov 17 2016

6 Saipan beaches red-flagged

Posted On Nov 17 2016

Strengthening understanding, use of ocean data in Cook

Posted On Nov 16 2016

CAMPUS LIFE

Chamber to host career exploration day for high school juniors, seniors

Posted On Nov 18 2016

NMC’s Cash for College workshop tomorrow

Posted On Nov 18 2016

GMS students garner top awards in forensic league

Posted On Nov 17 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Westin Resort, partners commit to share Håfa Adai spirit

Posted On Nov 18 2016

Magazine: 7 things to do in the Marianas

Posted On Nov 17 2016

MVA partners with Fujifilm Korea on familiarization tour

Posted On Nov 16 2016

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

November 22, 2016, 11:25 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 6 m/s E
wind gusts: 9 m/s
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 7:22 PM
sunset: 6:44 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune