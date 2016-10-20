San Nicolas pushes conversion of old Japanese building into office

By
|
Posted on Oct 20 2016

Tag: , , ,
The old Japanese building located near the San Jose Church is being proposed as the new Mayor’s Office. (Contributed Photos)

The old Japanese building located near the San Jose Church is being proposed as the new Mayor’s Office. (Contributed Photos)

Tinian Mayor Joey P. San Nicolas and the island’s leadership have ongoing discussions relating plans to proceed with a project that will convert the old Japanese building on Tinian into the future Tinian Mayor’s Office.

The old Japanese building was once used to house government departments such as the Tinian Department of Lands and Natural Resources and Historic Preservation Office. With the idea of consolidating the local government agencies into a “one-stop” location, San Nicolas and the Tinian leadership are hopeful that this plan will move forward in a timely manner.

This essentially will result in a savings for the municipality such as office space rentals. The estimated cost of the project is $860,000 and a “design build” approach is being explored.

With a “design build” approach, the municipality will receive a faster delivery on the project, cost savings, better quality, decreased administrative burden, reduced risk for the municipality, and reduced litigation claims.

With this project alongside current and future projects on Tinian, San Nicolas and the Tinian leadership hopes to continue the aggressive work to move Tinian forward.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

NMI honors fallen firefighters

Posted On Oct 14 2016
, By

Tinian mayor solicits sealed bids for the renovation of Tinian Delegation Building

Posted On Sep 12 2016
, By
0

Community comes out in droves to support Green Gala

Posted On Sep 05 2016
, By

Federal grants awarded to PSS, DLNR

Posted On Aug 24 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

October 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - October 20, 2016

Posted On Oct 20 2016

Community Briefs - October 19, 2016

Posted On Oct 19 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Oct. 14, 2016

Posted On Oct 14 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

October 19, 2016, 10:16 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 1 m/s SE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 8:10 PM
sunset: 7:54 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune