San Nicolas pushes conversion of old Japanese building into office

Tinian Mayor Joey P. San Nicolas and the island’s leadership have ongoing discussions relating plans to proceed with a project that will convert the old Japanese building on Tinian into the future Tinian Mayor’s Office.

The old Japanese building was once used to house government departments such as the Tinian Department of Lands and Natural Resources and Historic Preservation Office. With the idea of consolidating the local government agencies into a “one-stop” location, San Nicolas and the Tinian leadership are hopeful that this plan will move forward in a timely manner.

This essentially will result in a savings for the municipality such as office space rentals. The estimated cost of the project is $860,000 and a “design build” approach is being explored.

With a “design build” approach, the municipality will receive a faster delivery on the project, cost savings, better quality, decreased administrative burden, reduced risk for the municipality, and reduced litigation claims.

With this project alongside current and future projects on Tinian, San Nicolas and the Tinian leadership hopes to continue the aggressive work to move Tinian forward.