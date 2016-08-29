SBDC caps Aug. with more free business seminars on Saipan

The Department of Commerce’s CNMI Small Business Development Center, through the Small Business Administration, offers free business seminars “Obtaining a DUNS Number, Registering in SAM, & Updating your SBA Profile” from 9am to 10am and “Government Contracting 101-Small Business Contracting Programs” from 10am to 11am on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016 at the Northern Marianas College (Room D1).

DUNS stand for “Data Universal Numbering System” and it is a unique nine-character identification number used to identify business entities on a location-specific basis. The SAM, which stands for System for Award Management, is the official U.S. government database system that vendors need to register with in order to do business with the federal government. Having all these in place will give vendors the opportunity for their SBA (Small Business Administration) Profile to be created electronically to be used as a marketing tool for small firms. To obtain a DUNS number, to register and maintain your entity with SAM, and to create and update your profile with SBA is all free.

Boris Hertslet, program manager for Guam Procurement Technical Assistance Center, will present on understanding the need for a DUNS number and registering it in SAM in order to sell your product or service to the Federal Government. Tips and solutions will be discussed since these registrations pose unique challenges to CNMI based businesses. This seminar will also show you how to set up and update your SBA profile since this is a great marketing tool for businesses.

On the other hand, Ken Lujan, SBA’s Guam branch manager, will present on a training program designed to help small businesses understand government contracting programs. This seminar will also help small firms on how to better prepare themselves when applying for federal contracts by knowing the basics of federal contracting.

These seminars are brought to you by the CNMI SBDC and the Northern Marianas College with the support of the Commonwealth Development Authority, CNMI Department of Commerce, Guam Procurement Technical Assistance Center (PTAC), and the KKMP local radio station.

Deadline to pre-register is one business day before seminar at 12pm. Seating is limited so advanced registration is required (this is on a first-come, first-serve basis). Walk-ins are allowed and granted on space availability.

The CNMI Small Business Development Center is a member of the Pacific Islands Small Business Development Center Network. Its mission is to support the growth and economic development of the U.S. affiliated islands in the Western Pacific by providing free one-to-one, confidential business counseling and high quality training to existing and prospective small businesses.

For more information about registering for these seminars, please contact Orrin Pharmin at orrin@pacificsbdc.com or the CNMI SBDC Office in Department of Commerce at (670) 664-3018/3000. (PR)

