SBL masters league starts next month

Posted on Sep 08 2016

Tag: , , ,

The Saipan Baseball League has announced the return of the Masters Baseball League which will kick off in the latter part of October at the Francisco “Tan Ko” Palacios Ballfield.

The MBL is open for players in the 40 and above age group and will have its own special rules. Games will be played in seven innings and pitchers are limited to four innings. Each team is allowed to have a maximum of 15 players on its roster. Metal or wood bats may be used during the league and teams are asked to start purchasing their equipment.

An organizational meeting will be held on Oct. 12 at 5:30 pm at the conference room of the Gilbert C. Ada Gymnasium. For more information, contact league director Tony Rogolifoi at tonyrogolifoi@yahoo.com, or league treasurer Bern Cabrera. (PR)

