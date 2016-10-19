Scheduled power interruption today

The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. has scheduled a power interruption today, Oct. 19, from 4:30am to 7:30am to de-energize the primary lines to allow CUC line crew to safely replace rusted hardware and install a cross arm across of Dollar Days store.

This is part of ongoing systems maintenance throughout the island to address deficiencies on the electrical distribution grid.

Water services may be affected in the area during the power interruption; however, all services should be restored after the power is re-energized.

Areas to be affected are Feeder 2 (last partial): Garapan Beach Road (Tony Roma’s South to Bank Pacific) Orchid St., Hibiscus St., Alaihai Ave., Puti Tainobiu, Filooris Ave., Bukki Ave., Kalchuchan Ave., Lirio St., Flores Rosa, Leston St., Amor St., Kadena I, Mapola St., Dama Di Noche St., Bougainvilla Ave., Dracaena St., Oleander St., Labayeros, and Fishing Base St.

This will also affect the S4 sewer lift station and the traffic light in front of the Bank of Guam.

CUC has also scheduled a power interruption on Oct. 22, from 6am to 11am to de-energize the primary lines to allow CUC line crew to safely replac power poles and install new primary wires. Water services may be affected in the area during the power interruption; however, all services should be restored after the power is re-energized.

Areas to be affected are Feeder 1: Garapan Streeet, Oceanview Hotel, Bank of Guam, Bank of Saipan, Alaihai Ave., Puti Tainobiu Ave., and Filooris Ave.

Because of the scale of work that will be performed, travelers are encouraged to take alternate routes or to excise caution when driving through the affected areas.

For more information, contact the CUC Customer Call Center (664-4282) or monitor their Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/). (CUC)