Schmidt takes Finals MVP honors

Douglas “Spider” Schmidt was named Finals MVP in the 2016 TanHoldings Inter-Company Basketball League after towing Kanoa Resort to an emphatic 85-66 win over Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan in the deciding Game 2 of their championship duel last Thursday at the Gillette Multipurpose Gymnasium.

Schmidt scored 24 points in the title-clinching victory, finding his target early in the rubbermatch to set up Kanoa Resort’s double-digit win.

His two triples in the first quarter allowed Kanoa to build a 29-17 advantage. Schmidt finished the opening 10 minutes of play with 8 points and kept going in the next 10, as he sizzled for 10 markers in the second period. He registered Kanoa’s last 7 markers in the first half to extend their lead to 20 at the break, 47-27.

The former Palau National Team member slowed down a bit in the second half, but had already created enough damage in the first to help Kanoa end Fiesta’s two-year rule in the league. Schmidt and the rest of Kanoa crew were forced to play Fiesta in Game 2 after the dethroned champion stole Game 1, 91-90.

Schmidt also posted 20-plus production in Game 1 with his 23, but committed a costly error in the closing seconds of the tightly fought match. He made up for the meltdown in Game 2, playing steady both on offense and defense to hand the championship to Kanoa.

Kanoa and Schmidt were recognized during the league’s awards ceremony last Thursday right after Game 2.

Schmidt received his Finals MVP trophy, while five other players got medals for their notable performances this season.

Named as outstanding players of their respective teams were Pacific Oriental, Inc.’s Ferdie Arago, JP Mambas’ Ferdie De La Torre, Lowe Base’s Ariel Jinang, and Shirley’s Coffee Shop’s John Jugos.

For the team awards, Kanoa received the perpetual trophy, while Fiesta and Kanoa claimed the runner-up and third place plums.

Kanoa finished the season with a near perfect record—13-1. The newly crowned champion team swept the 10-game double-round robin elimination and defeated JP Mambas and Fiesta in the first two games in the playoffs before ending its winning streak after the Game 1 loss to Fiesta.