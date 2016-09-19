Schmidt takes Finals MVP honors

By
|
Posted on Sep 19 2016

Tag: , , ,

Kanoa Resort’s Douglas Schmidt, third left, is chased down by Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan defenders in a fastbreak play during the third quarter of the deciding Game 2 of their title showdown in the TanHoldings caging last Thursday at the Gillette Multipurpose Gymnasium. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

Douglas “Spider” Schmidt was named Finals MVP in the 2016 TanHoldings Inter-Company Basketball League after towing Kanoa Resort to an emphatic 85-66 win over Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan in the deciding Game 2 of their championship duel last Thursday at the Gillette Multipurpose Gymnasium.

Schmidt scored 24 points in the title-clinching victory, finding his target early in the rubbermatch to set up Kanoa Resort’s double-digit win.

His two triples in the first quarter allowed Kanoa to build a 29-17 advantage. Schmidt finished the opening 10 minutes of play with 8 points and kept going in the next 10, as he sizzled for 10 markers in the second period. He registered Kanoa’s last 7 markers in the first half to extend their lead to 20 at the break, 47-27.

The former Palau National Team member slowed down a bit in the second half, but had already created enough damage in the first to help Kanoa end Fiesta’s two-year rule in the league. Schmidt and the rest of Kanoa crew were forced to play Fiesta in Game 2 after the dethroned champion stole Game 1, 91-90.

Schmidt also posted 20-plus production in Game 1 with his 23, but committed a costly error in the closing seconds of the tightly fought match. He made up for the meltdown in Game 2, playing steady both on offense and defense to hand the championship to Kanoa.

Kanoa and Schmidt were recognized during the league’s awards ceremony last Thursday right after Game 2.

Schmidt received his Finals MVP trophy, while five other players got medals for their notable performances this season.

Named as outstanding players of their respective teams were Pacific Oriental, Inc.’s Ferdie Arago, JP Mambas’ Ferdie De La Torre, Lowe Base’s Ariel Jinang, and Shirley’s Coffee Shop’s John Jugos.

For the team awards, Kanoa received the perpetual trophy, while Fiesta and Kanoa claimed the runner-up and third place plums.

Kanoa finished the season with a near perfect record—13-1. The newly crowned champion team swept the 10-game double-round robin elimination and defeated JP Mambas and Fiesta in the first two games in the playoffs before ending its winning streak after the Game 1 loss to Fiesta.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for 16 years. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

Related Posts

0

Fiesta lives for another day

Posted On Sep 12 2016
, By
0

16 of 25 buildings at NMC ‘temporarily’ repaired

Posted On Sep 08 2016
, By
0

Biz groups to present position in DC

Posted On Sep 08 2016
, By
0

Fiesta returns to finals

Posted On Sep 05 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 18, 2016, 9:22 PM
Sunny
Sunny
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 1 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:06 PM
sunset: 8:16 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune