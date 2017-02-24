When science becomes propaganda

By
|
Posted on Feb 24 2017

Tag: , , ,

On Feb. 20, 2017, a writer named Stewart Lawrence published a brief article on the website, www.studyfinds.org. The article cites a study, conducted in China, which says that taking dietary supplements are not only bad for you, but that taking them could shorten your life.

“A study conducted in China, where aging is akin to a national obsession these days, claims that antioxidants don’t work as billed. The study is published in the journal Redox Biology.

The study finds that antioxidant supplements may be more harmful to the human body than believed. Rather than extending longevity, researchers say they trigger a stress reaction hat causes the body to age more rapidly. In other words, those expensive life-enhancers may actually be killing you.”

This is pure government-sponsored propaganda and I’ll tell you why.

First, there were no clinical trials, which are the gold standard for measuring the impact of vitamins, pharmaceuticals, minerals, enzymes, you name it. A double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial—which can involve thousands of patients and take years to complete—was not cited. The Chinese doctors appear to have just made it all up.

Vitamin supplements are not readily available in China. I know this because my stepdaughter, who was living in Beijing, had a bad cold and I suggested that she take some vitamin C. However, in Beijing, one can only buy very small dosages, such as 5 mg (which is nothing).

It is impossible to buy doses of vitamin C in 500mg or greater, and this is true of all other dietary supplements. They are not easily available to the public.

However, the article, originally published in the South China Morning Post, insists that young Chinese people are harming their health by taking vitamin C, beta-carotene, and other supplements. It’s hogwash, and most likely government-sponsored hogwash.

The article also claims that Danish scientists (conveniently unidentified) validated the Chinese research. But there was no research, no clinical trials.

In America, and other Western countries, the value of taking dietary supplements has not only been well established, there are thousands of clinical trails which support their findings: your body needs vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and Omega 3 oils. There is no way around it.

Just as your car needs gasoline to run, your body needs nutrients to keep you going through the day. If your car’s gas gauge is on empty, you won’t get very far.

There are other reasons for the necessity for taking dietary supplements—in addition to the health benefits. The first is that most of the food we eat is nutritionally deficient. Drinking a glass of orange juice won’t give you much vitamin C, but it will give you a lot of sugar (a toxin). Therefore, supplementing with C is essential, a minimum of 500mg per day; thousands of studies confirm this.

Another reason for taking supplements is that we are continually subjected to toxins, in the air we breath (the air in Beijing is highly toxic), the foods we eat, and some of the beverages we drink. Taking dietary supplements helps to rid the body of anti-oxidants and toxic buildup.

But it’s not just the Chinese media; there seems to be a full-court press to discourage people from taking dietary supplements—even on Wikipedia. The pharmaceutical companies pay physicians large sums to write propaganda, discouraging the use of nutritional supplements.

Bottom line: take a good multi-vitamin every day, along with vitamin C, and Omega 3 fatty acids. These are not only health-promoting nutrients, your body needs them. Good scientific research is available online, but you have to watch out for propaganda.

Russ Mason, MS
As Teo, Saipan

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Contributing Author Author

Related Posts

PSS employees get pay raise

Posted On Feb 24 2017
, By

Suspected ‘ice’ trafficker falls, 4 others arrested for burglary

Posted On Feb 23 2017
, By

Legislators mixed about including Rota in NPS system

Posted On Feb 22 2017
, By

NPS corrects date for Guam meet of Rota study

Posted On Feb 22 2017
, By
  • RussMason

    You may be right, but my daughter couldn’t find anything stronger than 5mg. Interestingly, many Chinese tourists buy lots of supplements at Joeten to take back home. Personally, I would be extremely wary about taking any supplement made in China, because their standards are not exactly stellar. The Japanese, however, made fantastic supplements.

Hello;
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

February 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - February 24, 2017

Posted On Feb 24 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Feb. 23, 2017

Posted On Feb 23 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Feb. 22, 2017

Posted On Feb 22 2017

Life and Style

Free art classes at the AMP

Posted On Feb 24 2017

CCA brings in new members

Posted On Feb 24 2017

﻿﻿SIS honor societies welcome new members

Posted On Feb 24 2017

Environment

High surf advisory cancelled

Posted On Feb 25 2017

Possible EPA defunding worries BECQ, MINA

Posted On Feb 21 2017

BECQ lauds help vs illegal dumps

Posted On Feb 21 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

Guam group tackles sexual harassment on campus

Posted On Feb 24 2017

ESFDB names STEM Fair winners

Posted On Feb 22 2017

Andrew Reese is college's new chief financial officer

Posted On Feb 22 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Pika Festival highlights Tinian’s best

Posted On Feb 23 2017

MVA partners seek to boost arrival experience

Posted On Feb 16 2017

MVA woos travelers with digital influencers

Posted On Feb 13 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

February 25, 2017, 1:41 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
26°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:36 PM
sunset: 7:23 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune