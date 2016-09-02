SDA School’s new principal plans to build more classrooms

By
|
Posted on Sep 02 2016

Tag: , , ,

Principal Randy Yates of the Saipan Seventh Day Adventist School poses beside the signage of the school premises yesterday at the Saipan Seventh Day Adventist School Campus. (Erwin Encinares)

Randy Yates, the new principal of Saipan Seventh Day Adventist School, wants to upgrade the school premises in order to provide a better learning experience for the students of the Christian school.

Yates agrees that in order to further provide a worthy learning experience for each and every student of the school, the school would have to accommodate more students due to the large waiting list of the Child Development Center Program.

“We had a planning meeting with our board last Tuesday and we have already been given approval to build four more classrooms unto our school and also to build a gym,” said Yates in an interview yesterday with Saipan Tribune at the Saipan SDA school premises. “We have a large wait list, especially in the child development Center Program.”

The waiting list of SDA is large enough to fit into three of the additional four classrooms. “If I had more classrooms, I could already open three more classes,” said Yates.

The SDA School has also acquired permission from the CNMI government for the building of these additional amenities. “We already have gotten an approval by the Commonwealth to build the four classrooms. Hopefully we’ll get that started pretty soon,” said Yates.

Yates’ main goal is to give back to the society by means of education. “We want to fulfill the need of the community,” said Yates. “We are a community school, so we want to reach out to the community and to work with them, to see some of the challenges that they have, and see how we could help them. We are here on Saipan to teach our children, our students, about the love of God and about Jesus, and to help them become better Christians.”

The SDA is also accepting international students, as included in their academic curriculum is the English Language Learners program, which allows students with little to no knowledge of the language improve over time through tutoring and full exposure to the language.

Yates is currently taking up his doctorate degree in Special Education at Texas Women’s University.

Yates has a Masters Degree in Education and also has Masters level work in Communications. Having taught all levels from pre-kindergarten all the way up to university-level students and between, Yates has professional experience spanning over 30 years including experience in administration, educational radio, and television management.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Erwin Encinares | Reporter

Related Posts

Learning disabilities

Posted On Aug 15 2016
, By
0

Chargualaf is Guam District Teacher of the Year

Posted On Apr 05 2016
, By
0

SDA students off to robotics league

Posted On Apr 05 2016
, By
0

Agape keeps perfect slate

Posted On Feb 16 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - September 2, 2016

Posted On Sep 02 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 1, 2016

Posted On Sep 01 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 31, 2016

Posted On Aug 31 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 1, 2016, 8:57 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 3 m/s W
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:29 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune