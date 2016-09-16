Senate confirms Esther Yatar as Rota CEC rep

The Senate confirmed Esther Yatar as Rota’s representative to the Commonwealth Election Commission. Eight senators voted yes with Sen. Paul A. Manglona (Ind-Rota) voting in the affirmative with reservations, while Sen. Teresita A. Santos (R-Rota) abstained.

Manglona said that although he voted yes, it would be better for Yatar to address the issues that always come up on Rota every election year. “The nominee is a former human resources administrator under the Rota Mayor’s Office.”

“And the Rota Mayor is the GOP party chair. That is a concern for me. When it comes to issues on Rota, I wish that [Yatar], should actively participate on Rota matters to remove all appearance of conflict of interest,” added Manglona.

He said that every election, the Municipality of Rota has a lot of challenges and he is hopeful that with Yatar being the representative they would not have a lot of challenges anymore. “We just want a fair process on Rota,”

Santos, on the other hand, abstained from voting since she has immediate family members and other relatives who are working at the Rota Mayor’s Office. “I’ve immediate family members and relatives who are employees of the Municipality of Rota.”

“Ms. [Esther] Yatar served as the human resources manager of the Municipality of Rota and it may raise an appearance of conflict of interest. Should this not be the case, I would vote in favor of her nomination,” Santos added.