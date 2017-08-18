Senate OKs bill to lengthen public land leases to 55 yrs.

By
|
Posted on Aug 18 2017

Tag: , , ,

In order to generate renewed economic interest, a bill that extends the term of public land leases to 55 years passed the Senate yesterday after three proposed amendments.

Senate Bill 20-35, SD3 passed the Senate with a 9-0 vote. It now heads to the House of Representatives for action. If passed into law, SB 20-35 SD3 would extend public land leases to 40 years, with an option to extend by 15 years.

Although it does not automatically extend the terms of existing public land leases, the bill states that “only existing public land leases with an existing hotel or golf course may be amended to extend the existing lease term up to 55 years,” subject to new terms and consideration based on at least two new appraisal reports and must be in compliance with law and approved by the Legislature in a joint session.

The Department of Public Lands would be given flexibility to negotiate new public land leases with certain existing public land lessees that have “hotels or golf courses on the leased property” with five years or less on the lease.

Sen. Paul Mangloña (Ind-Rota) inserted a floor amendment that existing lessees negotiating for a new 40-year public land lease plus a 15-year extension “must be subject to new terms and conditions” that include rental based on at least two new appraisals, new improvements or development on the property “to be leased beneficial to the economic development of the CNMI.”

The bill also calls for existing lessees negotiating for the extended lease to create public improvements separate from the lessees’ activities such as construction or renovation of public facilities, the establishment of in-house job training programs for CNMI residents, and financial contribution to an independent job training program or scholarship fund.

Senate President Arnold I. Palacios (R-Saipan) authored the bill; it now heads to the House for action.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Erwin Encinares | Reporter

Related Posts

0

Count of Compact migrants to start soon

Posted On Aug 18 2017
, By

US govt won’t oppose testimony of PH-based witness

Posted On Aug 18 2017
, By

MVA: CNMI tourism unaffected by Guam missile crisis

Posted On Aug 18 2017
, By
0

Ren, Tudela inch closer to doubles finale

Posted On Aug 18 2017
, By
  • Ioanes

    When Nippon investment took an exodus from the NMI in recent years, it signaled the loss of investors’ interest in these isles. And even if we offer land for free nobody would dare chance it. A closer look where investments have gravitated to shows it’s up north–Japan!

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

August 2017

TAGA Sports

July - September 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - August 18, 2017

Posted On Aug 18 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – Aug. 17, 2017

Posted On Aug 17 2017

Community Briefs - August 16, 2017

Posted On Aug 16 2017

Life and Style

Destino Peru: SIS is back at it again

Posted On Aug 03 2017

Marianas Film Festival launch brings global attention

Posted On Jul 06 2017

IPI’s ‘School Pride Project’ begins as schools go on break

Posted On Jun 23 2017

Environment

MINA Green Gala tickets now on sale

Posted On Jul 31 2017

DFW highlights climate change scoping and program dev’t

Posted On Jul 27 2017

MINA struggles with budget cut

Posted On Jul 20 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS reboots SAT Boot Camp

Posted On Aug 18 2017

SCS Open House tonight

Posted On Aug 17 2017

Register for NMC’s fall semester at Thursday information session

Posted On Aug 16 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

Festival of Cultures to feature games

Posted On Aug 07 2017

Rota gearing up for coconut Festival on Sept. 11-16

Posted On Aug 07 2017

Instagrammers tout healing in the Marianas

Posted On Jul 24 2017

Weather Forecast

August 19, 2017, 1:25 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 82%
wind speed: 2 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:03 AM
sunset: 6:38 PM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune