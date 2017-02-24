Senate resolution honors late mayor

Condolences continue to pour in for the family of the late Northern Islands mayor Jerome K. Aldan, who died last Saturday.

The 43-year-old Aldan was honored by the Senate in Senate Resolution 20-2 that was adopted in yesterday’s session at the Senate chamber.

SR 20-2 expresses the Senate’s condolences to the Aldan family—mother Clotilde Litulumar Kaipat-Aldan, common-law spouse Norma Joyleen Lisua Olopai, and their kids Zachary, Celing Leilany, Zasha Jerlissa, Zavannah Mertilde, and Zodeanna Faith.

Senate President Arnold I. Palacios (R-Saipan) introduced the resolution.

“The 20th [CNMI] Senate pauses to pay tribute to a man who served the people of the Commonwealth and the Northern Islands with so much humility and passion, and wishes to express that the CNMI will forever miss our beloved brother,” states part of SR 20-2.

“He was truly a fierce leader and fought tirelessly for the interests of the people of the Northern Islands at a time of tense U.S. military negotiations regarding the proposed plan to bomb Pagan. [Aldan] was an inspiring individual with sincere humility and great compassion to everyone he encountered and will be forever known as a true champion of the people of the [CNMI].”



State funeral

The Office of the Governor also released a memorandum to all department and agency heads to allow their non-critical employees to take an administrative leave on Monday, Feb. 27, from 7:30am to 12:30pm to attend the memorial service for the late Northern Islands mayor.

His remains will lie in state at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center with the memorial service to start at 9am. A Mass will be held at 11am at the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cathedral while the state funeral will be held at the Tanapag Public Cemetery.

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres is encouraging all non-critical employees, and their respective department and agency heads to attend the events in honoring the life and legacy left behind by Aldan.