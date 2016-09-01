September hotel specials at Hyatt Regency Saipan

As September introduces the autumn season, we are reminded that around the world it marks a season of harvest. A season, in which, everyone shares in the gratitude of life and indulges in generosity with family and friends.

Hyatt Regency Saipan invites you to share with us as we celebrate Chuseok—a Harvest Festival—for a three-day dinner buffet spectacular in honor of the Korean tradition.

Executive sous chef Tony from Hyatt Regency Guam will lead our culinary team in preparing a buffet highlighting some of his signature dishes—grilled LA galbi, galbi jjim and tteak galbi. The buffet includes shikhye and free-flowing beer, wine and iced tea. The Chuseok dinner buffet is priced at $55 per person and $35 for Club at the Hyatt members. Reservations are highly recommended.

Teppanyaki

The Pacific Rim menu at Teppanyaki offers distinctive flavors, incomparable aromas, and a truly exceptional experience. Throughout September, the Pacific Rim menu will feature a blend of locally and regionally inspired flavors carefully prepared right in front of diners’ eyes. Be prepared for a fun culinary show. The Teppanyaki dinner begins at 6pm, exclusively priced at $70 per person. Club at the Hyatt members are welcome, and reservations are highly recommended.

Giovanni’s

Spaghetti alla Carbonara of Rome and featuring Pecorino, fresh eggs, and crispy pancetta—a trilogy of authentic artisan ingredients. The dinner is priced at $18 per person. Club at the Hyatt members are welcome, and reservations are highly recommended.

An aperitif—to stimulate an appetite or stir a conversation amongst friends—enjoy the Blue Liberty—a beautiful and delicious tropical beverage available at all Hyatt Regency Saipan bars. This beverage features vodka, Blue Curaçao, lemonade, ginger ale, and grenadine, priced at $12.

i Saguá Spa

Find relaxation, tranquility and rejuvenation at i Saguá Spa with the Perfect Pumpkin experience. Pumpkin is also known for its ability to rejuvenate, hydrate, energize, and nourish skin and is the perfect ingredient for post-summer skincare. The i Saguá Spa utilizes the powerful pumpkin enzyme to digest dead surface cells, stimulate cellular turnover, and improve skin tone and texture. For more information, please call 323-5888 or visit isaguaspa.com.

Club Elán

With a well-equipped gym; a swimming pool; tennis courts; hot, medium and cold whirlpools; and, dry and steam saunas, Club Elan supports every guest’s fitness goals. For more information, please call 234-1234 ext. 25. (PR)