September hotel specials at Hyatt Regency Saipan

By
|
Posted on Sep 01 2016

Tag: , , ,

As September introduces the autumn season, we are reminded that around the world it marks a season of harvest. A season, in which, everyone shares in the gratitude of life and indulges in generosity with family and friends.

Hyatt Regency Saipan invites you to share with us as we celebrate Chuseok—a Harvest Festival—for a three-day dinner buffet spectacular in honor of the Korean tradition.

Executive sous chef Tony from Hyatt Regency Guam will lead our culinary team in preparing a buffet highlighting some of his signature dishes—grilled LA galbi, galbi jjim and tteak galbi. The buffet includes shikhye and free-flowing beer, wine and iced tea. The Chuseok dinner buffet is priced at $55 per person and $35 for Club at the Hyatt members. Reservations are highly recommended.

Teppanyaki

The Pacific Rim menu at Teppanyaki offers distinctive flavors, incomparable aromas, and a truly exceptional experience. Throughout September, the Pacific Rim menu will feature a blend of locally and regionally inspired flavors carefully prepared right in front of diners’ eyes. Be prepared for a fun culinary show. The Teppanyaki dinner begins at 6pm, exclusively priced at $70 per person. Club at the Hyatt members are welcome, and reservations are highly recommended.

Giovanni’s

Spaghetti alla Carbonara of Rome and featuring Pecorino, fresh eggs, and crispy pancetta—a trilogy of authentic artisan ingredients. The dinner is priced at $18 per person. Club at the Hyatt members are welcome, and reservations are highly recommended.

An aperitif—to stimulate an appetite or stir a conversation amongst friends—enjoy the Blue Liberty—a beautiful and delicious tropical beverage available at all Hyatt Regency Saipan bars. This beverage features vodka, Blue Curaçao, lemonade, ginger ale, and grenadine, priced at $12.

i Saguá Spa

Find relaxation, tranquility and rejuvenation at i Saguá Spa with the Perfect Pumpkin experience. Pumpkin is also known for its ability to rejuvenate, hydrate, energize, and nourish skin and is the perfect ingredient for post-summer skincare. The i Saguá Spa utilizes the powerful pumpkin enzyme to digest dead surface cells, stimulate cellular turnover, and improve skin tone and texture. For more information, please call 323-5888 or visit isaguaspa.com.

Club Elán

With a well-equipped gym; a swimming pool; tennis courts; hot, medium and cold whirlpools; and, dry and steam saunas, Club Elan supports every guest’s fitness goals. For more information, please call 234-1234 ext. 25. (PR)

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

Mariana Stamp and Coin Club touts upcoming workshop at Rotary

Posted On Sep 01 2016
, By
0

FBI shares do’s and don’t’s in active shooter scenario

Posted On Aug 31 2016
, By
0

Bold Guys and The Girl prevails

Posted On Aug 30 2016
, By

2016 Endless Summer Beach Volleyball Classic this weekend

Posted On Aug 25 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 1, 2016

Posted On Sep 01 2016

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Aug. 31, 2016

Posted On Aug 31 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

August 31, 2016, 8:56 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 85%
wind speed: 2 m/s NW
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:04 PM
sunset: 8:30 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune