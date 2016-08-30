September proclaimed Cultural Heritage Month

The celebration of Cultural Heritage Month in the CNMI this coming September officially kicked off when Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Lt. Gov. Victor Hocog signed the proclamation at the Carolinian Utt last Sunday, Aug. 28.

September is the month for the annual Cultural Heritage Month, the official recognition and celebration of Chamorro and Carolinian roots.

Carolinian Affairs executive assistant John I. Tagabuel said Cultural Heritage Month is the time to show the world what makes the CNMI special.

“Basically, when we cater to tourists, we want to make sure that we are showing our tradition and culture because it shows what kind of people we are and where we came from,” he said.

The celebrations also highlight the various cultural identities of the CNMI. “The theme of celebration is celebrating who we are. We really want to promote that aspect of celebrating who we are as a Chamorro and as a Carolinian,” said Tagabuel.

The activities of the Cultural Heritage Month include a bonfire/story telling night on Sept. 2, a speech competition and traditional fashion show on Sept. 9, the Island Cuisine Night on Sept. 16, the Aghurubw Day Celebration on Sept. 17, the 13 Fishermen 30th Memorial Celebration on Sept. 23, the Island Family Fun Day on Sept. 24, the RMS Sunset Open Mic Presentation on Sept. 25, a cultural symposium on Sept. 28 and 29, and the Uumw Chaha Night on Sept. 30.

Also worth noting is that for every Saturday of September, the International Festival of Cultures would be open at Paseo de Marianas Garapan.