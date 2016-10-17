Seven days of time served for using ‘ice’ again

By
|
Posted on Oct 17 2016

The federal court on Thursday revoked the supervised release of probationer Daniel M. Quitugua for using the illegal drug methamphetamine or “ice” and sentenced him to seven days of time served.

U.S. District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona placed Quitugua on supervised release for three months.

Manglona required Quitugua to perform 50 hours of community service; not enter any gambling establishments, or engage in any gambling at all; not possess a firearm; and pay restitution of $13,999.57.

Assistant U.S. attorney Garth Backe, counsel for the U.S. government, moved to revoke Quitugua’s supervised release and sentence him to 30 days in prison with credit for time served.

Backe said the U.S. government had no objection to Quitugua participating in the Drug Offender Re-entry Program.

Michael Dotts, counsel for Quitugua, stated that his client admitted at the last hearing to the U.S. Probation’s allegations that he used “ice” on July 5 and Oct. 2, 2016.

Dotts agreed with the U.S. Probation’s recommendation for home confinement. He recommended a sentence of seven days of time served and to participate in the DORE Program.

Quitugua was convicted in federal court in 2005 for conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, and using and carrying a firearm during a crime of violence.

Ferdie De La Torre
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

