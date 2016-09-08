SHEFA ready to present position on HB 19-66

By
|
Posted on Sep 08 2016

Tag: , , ,

The Saipan Higher Education Financial Assistance is prepared to present its position on House Local Bill 19-66, introduced by Rep. Francis S. Taimanao (Ind-Saipan), which aims to amend a provision on Saipan Local Law 18-05.

SLL 18-05 mandates the poker industry to move to the Adult Gaming Zone’s geographical location in October next year. Taxes and poker license fees are the primary source of SHEFA’s funds that they give out in assisting Saipan students with their college education.

Taimanao filed HLB 19-66 because he wants to delay the move in the next three to four years to lessen the impact on SHEFA’s funds.

SHEFA chair Oscar M. Babauta said they are waiting for the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation in asking for their comment on HLB 19-66. “We’re going to wait for their solicitation for our comments.

“The minute we receive that we are going to present our position on this local bill that we have already prepared in advance,” added Babauta.

Babauta said that the entire SHEFA board, this early, is thanking Taimanao for taking the lead to introduce HLB 19-66 and at the same time find ways of helping them in their funding source.

SNILD members Reps. Joseph Lee Pan Guerrero (R-Saipan), John Paul Sablan (R-Saipan), and Ramon Tebuteb (Ind-Saipan) are supporting Taimanao’s local bill.

Babauta said the SHEFA board is hoping the other SNILD members would follow suite and also support HLB 19-66.

The SHEFA chair added that they are also hoping new Commonwealth Zoning Board member Joel Camacho, who was sworn in by Gov. Ralph DLG Torres last Saturday, would help them.

“We’re hoping new Zoning board member Joel Camacho would realize the effect of this measure should it goes through the process with the local delegation,” said Babauta.

“We also thank the governor for realizing the importance of the board as the CNMI’s economy continues to improve.”

Juan K. Tenorio (vice chair), Raymund Muna (secretary-treasurer), and Francisco D. Cabrera are the other SHEFA board members with Merissa S. Rasa as administrator.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

Related Posts

0

Camacho set to buckle down to work on Zoning board

Posted On Sep 06 2016
, By

Torres signs law creating political commission

Posted On Aug 29 2016
, By
0

New truck to address junk car issue

Posted On Aug 29 2016
, By

Teregeyo: DPL open to scrutiny

Posted On Aug 26 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 6, 2016

Posted On Sep 06 2016

Community Briefs - September 2, 2016

Posted On Sep 02 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 7, 2016, 9:06 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 87%
wind speed: 1 m/s E
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:24 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune