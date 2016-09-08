SHEFA ready to present position on HB 19-66

The Saipan Higher Education Financial Assistance is prepared to present its position on House Local Bill 19-66, introduced by Rep. Francis S. Taimanao (Ind-Saipan), which aims to amend a provision on Saipan Local Law 18-05.

SLL 18-05 mandates the poker industry to move to the Adult Gaming Zone’s geographical location in October next year. Taxes and poker license fees are the primary source of SHEFA’s funds that they give out in assisting Saipan students with their college education.

Taimanao filed HLB 19-66 because he wants to delay the move in the next three to four years to lessen the impact on SHEFA’s funds.

SHEFA chair Oscar M. Babauta said they are waiting for the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation in asking for their comment on HLB 19-66. “We’re going to wait for their solicitation for our comments.

“The minute we receive that we are going to present our position on this local bill that we have already prepared in advance,” added Babauta.

Babauta said that the entire SHEFA board, this early, is thanking Taimanao for taking the lead to introduce HLB 19-66 and at the same time find ways of helping them in their funding source.

SNILD members Reps. Joseph Lee Pan Guerrero (R-Saipan), John Paul Sablan (R-Saipan), and Ramon Tebuteb (Ind-Saipan) are supporting Taimanao’s local bill.

Babauta said the SHEFA board is hoping the other SNILD members would follow suite and also support HLB 19-66.

The SHEFA chair added that they are also hoping new Commonwealth Zoning Board member Joel Camacho, who was sworn in by Gov. Ralph DLG Torres last Saturday, would help them.

“We’re hoping new Zoning board member Joel Camacho would realize the effect of this measure should it goes through the process with the local delegation,” said Babauta.

“We also thank the governor for realizing the importance of the board as the CNMI’s economy continues to improve.”

Juan K. Tenorio (vice chair), Raymund Muna (secretary-treasurer), and Francisco D. Cabrera are the other SHEFA board members with Merissa S. Rasa as administrator.