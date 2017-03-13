DELTA MANAGEMENT

Shell gas station staff ranks first

Delta Management Corp., which runs four Shell gas stations for IP&E on Saipan, had its staff recognized and was awarded top honors in a regional contest, with Shell Puerto Rico ranking the highest of all 26 stations in the region.

IP&E, licensee for Shell, held an awards banquet in Guam on Friday, March 3.

Jim Arenovski, owner and operator of DMC, was awarded a cash prize and he and his Saipan operations manager, Ephrem Gaangin, will have an all expense-paid trip to New Your City in July to participate in Shell’s “Smiling Stars.”

Also attending in Guam were Rachelle Rivera and Florita Billy, who were nominated for “Shell Service Champion” awards. Rivera, store leader and trainer from Shell Puerto Rico-Saipan, came away with a Service Champion recognition.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our staff. This is their award. We train and encourage our staff to perform at a high level and they have delivered. We frequently get compliments about the friendliness and professionalism of our staff and that never gets old,” said Arenovski. “I love sharing stories with the staff of what customers had told me. This award validates the feeling we all have, that we are delivering a special level of service.”

When asked about the money and the trip, Arenovski said, “The award money goes to the staff and [Gaangin] and I will take the trip.”

Gaangin said “We want the customer to have a great feeling when they leave our stations so they will come back the next time they need fuel…[or] convenience items.”

Under Shell’s “People Make the Difference Real” program, the Delta Management team and Arenovski emerged as the pride of Saipan, outperforming regional counterparts from Saipan and Guam in the delivery of outstanding service to customers and the community.

Shell’s PMTDR program is designed to add value to consumers by encouraging delivery of enhanced customer service and community involvement among retailers. It motivates and supports teams in offering superior service to customers and their communities with a focus on health, safety, security, and the environment.

Shell’s “Smiling Stars” is a three-day gathering of regional winners from around the world that includes workshops, networking, presentations awards and specialized tours. Last year’s program was held in Tokyo, Japan, and 2018 it will be held in Dubai.

