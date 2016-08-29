Shirley’s Coffee Shop, Take Care/FHP donate to ‘Field of Heroes’

By
|
Posted on Aug 29 2016

Tag: , , ,

Shirley’s Coffee Shop and Take Care/FHP last Wednesday donated $1,000 each to the “We Will Never Forget: Field of Heroes” event hosted by the Tan Siu Lin Foundation.

Shirley’s Coffee Shop and Take Care/FHP have been donating and involved in community work for quite some time and now have decided to donate money to an event that promotes the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, of veterans and current military personnel on the island.

Cathy Attao-Toves, vice president of Corporate Affairs of Tan Holdings Corp., said she is honored that numerous companies have shared the common goal.

“As we commemorate the 15th anniversary of Sept, 11, and pay our respects to those who perished; we also need to remember our community heroes who made the choice to serve,” she said. “Each of our heroes have made the oath to protect our lands, our air, our water, modes of transportation, and our people. As civilians, we get to celebrate our freedom because of the choice, the decision, that many men and women had made. It’s our time to give thanks and show our appreciation for the daily sacrifice that each hero has made and continues to make.”

Attao-Toves also invites everybody to join the event to pay homage to military personnel and various other heroes that makes the CNMI free.

“We invite the entire community to come and participate in the upcoming ‘We Will Never Forget: Field of Heroes.’ Let us all remember all our heroes. Our veterans, our military servicemen and women, our firefighters, police officers, EMTs, and all first responders. When tragedy hits, and many are running for safety, it is these heroes who run in,” said Attao-Toves.

The TSL-hosted event is still looking for major sponsors. “We are still accepting sponsorships. At the moment, we would like to acknowledge all the businesses who have contributed thus far,” concluded Attao-Toves.

The event will be held on all three islands—Saipan at the CPA Airport Field, Tinian on the Fiesta Grounds, and Rota at the Benjamin T. Manglona International Airport.

Organizers behind the Field of Heroes event will sell 3’x5’ American flags to the community with all proceeds donated to veterans and military personnel, law enforcement officers, and fire and first responders dealing with PTSD.

Title sponsors are Tan Holdings Corp. and the TSL Foundation. Major sponsor is Sorensen Media, and minor sponsors are IT&E, Bridge Capital LLC, GPPC, Star Marianas Air, Bank of Saipan, Express Financial, Bridge Investment Group, Shirley’s Coffee Shop, Take Care, and Modern Stationery Supply.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Erwin Encinares | Reporter

Related Posts

0

UOG to host forum on decolonization

Posted On Aug 29 2016
, By
5

Torres says military display of Hawaii training crucial, informative

Posted On Aug 23 2016
, By

Hocog vetoes bill to prohibit leases for live-fire training

Posted On Aug 22 2016
, By

Supreme Court affirms conviction of restaurant robber

Posted On Aug 22 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 24, 2016

Posted On Aug 24 2016

Community Briefs - August 16, 2016

Posted On Aug 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

August 28, 2016, 8:51 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
27°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 1 m/s S
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:04 PM
sunset: 8:32 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune