Shirley’s Coffee Shop, Take Care/FHP donate to ‘Field of Heroes’

Shirley’s Coffee Shop and Take Care/FHP last Wednesday donated $1,000 each to the “We Will Never Forget: Field of Heroes” event hosted by the Tan Siu Lin Foundation.

Shirley’s Coffee Shop and Take Care/FHP have been donating and involved in community work for quite some time and now have decided to donate money to an event that promotes the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, of veterans and current military personnel on the island.

Cathy Attao-Toves, vice president of Corporate Affairs of Tan Holdings Corp., said she is honored that numerous companies have shared the common goal.

“As we commemorate the 15th anniversary of Sept, 11, and pay our respects to those who perished; we also need to remember our community heroes who made the choice to serve,” she said. “Each of our heroes have made the oath to protect our lands, our air, our water, modes of transportation, and our people. As civilians, we get to celebrate our freedom because of the choice, the decision, that many men and women had made. It’s our time to give thanks and show our appreciation for the daily sacrifice that each hero has made and continues to make.”

Attao-Toves also invites everybody to join the event to pay homage to military personnel and various other heroes that makes the CNMI free.

“We invite the entire community to come and participate in the upcoming ‘We Will Never Forget: Field of Heroes.’ Let us all remember all our heroes. Our veterans, our military servicemen and women, our firefighters, police officers, EMTs, and all first responders. When tragedy hits, and many are running for safety, it is these heroes who run in,” said Attao-Toves.

The TSL-hosted event is still looking for major sponsors. “We are still accepting sponsorships. At the moment, we would like to acknowledge all the businesses who have contributed thus far,” concluded Attao-Toves.

The event will be held on all three islands—Saipan at the CPA Airport Field, Tinian on the Fiesta Grounds, and Rota at the Benjamin T. Manglona International Airport.

Organizers behind the Field of Heroes event will sell 3’x5’ American flags to the community with all proceeds donated to veterans and military personnel, law enforcement officers, and fire and first responders dealing with PTSD.

Title sponsors are Tan Holdings Corp. and the TSL Foundation. Major sponsor is Sorensen Media, and minor sponsors are IT&E, Bridge Capital LLC, GPPC, Star Marianas Air, Bank of Saipan, Express Financial, Bridge Investment Group, Shirley’s Coffee Shop, Take Care, and Modern Stationery Supply.