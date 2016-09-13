Shirley’s FC noses out MP United

By
|
Posted on Sep 13 2016

Tag: , , ,

MP United FC’s Gillian Villagomez, left, and Shirley’s FC’s Jerlyn Castillo, right, battle for possession, while the latter’s teammate Diana Manacop looks on during the second half of their girls U15 division game in the NMIFA fall youth league last Saturday at the Francisco Mendiola Sablan Middle School Field. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

Shirley’s Football Club was tested in its season debut as it pulled off a tough 2-1 victory over MP United in the girls U15 division game in the 2016 NMIFA Youth Fall League last Saturday.

Shirley’s FC, the defending fall season champion and owner of the last three titles in the division, and MP United played in the first match at the Francisco Mendiola Sablan Middle School (formerly San Antonio Middle School) Field with the latter facing a 1-2 deficit at the break before working its way back into the game in the second half to steal the win.

Gillian Villagomez scored the two goals for MP United to give her team the lead after 35 minutes of play. She nailed her first goal in the 11th minute, while the second came eight minutes later. Diana Manacop registered the first goal for Shirley’s and her shot in the fifth minute handed the defending champion the early lead before Villagomez took charge for MP United.

A Jerlyn Castillo goal just five minutes and change into the second half allowed Shirley’s to tie the game. De Jana Muna then completed the come-from-behind win and foil MP United’s bid for an upset in the league’s opening week after finding the back of the net late in the second half.

Matansa 8, TanHoldings 0
In the other girls U15 game, Matansa eased past TanHoldings.

CNMI youth team members Lyka Sally and Guinevere Borja teamed up in powering Matansa to the lopsided victory. Lyka had a hat-trick, while Borja, who previously played for Paire FC, made two goals in her debut with Matansa. Paire did not enter a team in the division this season.

Lyka started things out for Matansa, as she posted all her goals in the first half, logging her first right in the opening minute of the match and the last two in the 28th and 30th minute. Borja then picked up where Lyka left off, as the former also earned goals in succession, scoring her first in the 48th minute and the second in the 51st.

Matansa, which won the 2014 fall season before losing the championship to Shirley’s in the shortened 2015 tournament, drew its three other goals from different players. Anela Duenas gave Matansa its sixth goal with her conversion in the 54th, while Janna Casarino also hit the board four minutes later. Angelica Sally capped Matansa’s strong season debut after scoring in the 66th minute.

Meanwhile, Kanoa FC, which drew a bye in the opening week, will have its first game of the season this Saturday when it takes on TanHoldings in the curtain-raiser at 1:30pm. In the second game at 3pm, there will be an early rematch between the frequent rivals for the division championship—Shirley’s FC and Matansa.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for 16 years. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

