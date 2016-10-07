SHRM holds presentation that promotes effective communication

Only 15 percent of Americans trust business leaders to tell the truth. On a global scale, only 28 percent of more than 30,000 respondents believe that businesses follow ethical practices.

These sobering numbers were unveiled Wednesday by Dianna Gould, the Society for Human Resource Management Pacific West Region field services director, who served as guest speaker of the local SHRM’s monthly meeting Wednesday at the Hyatt Regency Saipan.

Gould described effective workplace communication as crucial to employee satisfaction, which is also important for employee efficiency.

“When an organization perpetuates good communication, it demonstrates an investment in the workforce, enhances self-motivation, and allows employees to feel a part of the company’s success,” Gould said, quoting Debbie Kukla. “When the vision, goals, and expectations are known to the workforce, the message is clear: they are part of something bigger, their hard work pays off, and they are valued and respected. In short, they count.”

Gould said that employees are people too, and that they want to feel that they are a part of a company’s success.

She defined the importance of effective workplace communication as something that must be addressed in order to feel valued and boost morale.

“This has everything to do with people understanding and feeling valued and participating in the things that go on in their work, so they feel part of it, so people want to have their input, they want to have feedback, and they don’t have the option to do that,” said Goulde.

“I think it causes some morale problems on the job, like if you didn’t have any sort of communication with your boss and the things that are going around in the company.You would really be lost, and you wouldn’t know what you would really be working on, you wouldn’t understand what the goals of the company are, and what your job is specifically, so just making sure that you understand that, so you can participate and be a valued employee,” she said.

According to Gould, “everyone can probably use a few tips and information on [effective workplace communication], so I am excited to present to the members here at SHRM.”