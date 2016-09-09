SI-NMI Program meeting to highlight Crime Stoppers

Soroptimist International-Northern Mariana Islands meets quarterly with another local organization to learn more about what they do, and about how our organizations may benefit one another.

This month SI-NMI highlights CNMI Crime Stoppers Program. This organization is a dedicated group of volunteers whose mission is to provide a method for local law enforcement to receive information on crimes. These efforts increase tips, which in turn increase arrests in our community.

Crime Stopper programs are organized as a non-profit organization. A volunteer board of directors provides direction as to the financial and promotional activities of the program. The Crime Stoppers program is funded by private donations, grants and fund raising. The reward money paid out by the program is from the fund raising and donations from concerned citizens and businesses.

Crime Stoppers relies on cooperation between the police, the media, and the general community to provide a flow of information about crime and criminals. By guaranteeing a caller`s anonymity Crime Stoppers allows the caller to give information in a positive and confidential atmosphere without the prospect of retribution. By offering cash rewards for information leading to indictment or arrests, the program encourages otherwise reluctant callers to provide information.

For questions about the NMI Crime Stopper program, contact NMI Crime Stopper President Ivan Ilmov at 670-989-1050 or visit www.nmicrimestoppers.net.

A buffet lunch will be held on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 11:30am to 1pm at Giovanni’s Restaurant in Hyatt Regency. Advance reservations are required. Cost is $25 per person. Tickets are available at Paradise Dental Center (Middle Road) telephone number (670) 783-1900, or by contacting any member of SI-NMI.