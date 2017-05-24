Sikkels lead All Schools top awardees

The top athletes in the 2017 PSS/McDonald’s All Schools Track and Field Championships pose with their trophies during the brief awards ceremony yesterday at McDonald’s Middle Road. Joining them in the photo are officials of the organizing Northern Marianas Athletics and long-time meet supporter McDonald’s. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

Siblings Moshe and Savita Sikkel of Brilliant Star School and 10 other students were recognized for their outstanding performance in the 2017 PSS/McDonald’s All Schools Track and Field Championships during a brief awards ceremony yesterday at McDonald’s Middle Road.

Moshe was named the top athlete in the boys U7 age group for ruling three races—60m run (10.60 seconds), 100m (17.97 seconds), and 400m (1:23.47)—and qualifying in two other events in his division. Not to be outdone was his sister, Savita, who won similar events and added the 800m victory to her credit to lord it over in the girls U9 age group. The BSS student timed in at 10.07 seconds in the 60m, 16.35 seconds in the 100m, 1:23.04 in the 400m, and 3:57.89 seconds in the 800m. Savita was also a qualifier in the 200m and softball throw.

“It felt really great to win again this year,” said Moshe, who took the same award in 2016 when he debuted in the annual tournament.

“We’re looking forward to defending our title in the next competition,” Savita added.

The siblings’ mother, Thu Tran, was proud of her children’s accomplishments, as she knows how they work hard and enjoy every sport they join.

“When they can enjoy the sport—any sport—and do well, that makes me more than proud of them,” Tran said in an interview with Saipan Tribune yesterday.

The Sikkels along with the top awardees in the U11, U13, U15, and U18 age groups received trophies from McDonald’s Middle Road general manager Joe Ayuyu Jr. and owner Marcia Ayuyu. Also present at the awards ceremony were NMA president Ramon Tebuteb and secretary Robin Sapong. Awardees were selected based on their performance in the May 11 to 13 competition and their attitude on and off the field.

“Congratulations to the winners and to their parents and coaches for their support to the students. A lot of good athletes have been discovered through this competition so I hope more and more athletes will compete every year and represent the CNMI in future tournaments,” Ayuyu Jr. said.

The other awardees were girls U7’s Lyanah Omelau of William S. Reyes Elementary School; boys U9’s Christopher Cruz of Tinian Elementary School; U11’s Dylan Mister of Whispering Palms and Tinalyn Litulumar of Oleai Elementary School; U13’s Rintaro Miyawaki of Saipan International School and Leannia Acosta of Dandan Middle School; U15’s Dawei Cai of Agape Christian School and Jamie Pangelinan of Marianas High School; and U18’s Traven Guitugua of Saipan Southern High School, and Isabel Dickenson of Saipan International School.

Besides the top awardees in each age group, NMA and McDonald’s also recognized WSR’s Mika Rose Naanep for showing great sportsmanship. Naanep stopped in the middle of the 400m run to help a runner who tripped and fell down during the race last May 12 at the Hopwood Middle School Field. Naanep lost some precious time and dropped to third place in the standings, but won the hearts of NMA officials for her gesture. Naanep earlier ruled the 200m race in the girls U9 age group, beating four other runners.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for 16 years. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

