Silent No More to present Blas with signed petitions

Today’s presentation will include more than 3,000 signatures
By
|
Posted on Sep 09 2016

Tag: , ,

GUAM—Senator Frank F. Blas, Jr. will be presented with petitions today in favor of his legislation that would lift all civil statute of limitations on cases involving child sexual abuse.
The presentation by the group Silent No More will take place today, Thursday, Sept. 8th, at 10am in front of the Guam Legislature in Hagåtña. Silent No More will be joined by members of the Concerned Catholics of Guam, the Laity Forward Movement and family members of the victims of sex abuse.
The petitions contain more than 3,000 signatures of island residents who support Bill No. 326-33 (COR). Senator Blas authored the legislation in May of this year and the bill has been the subject of several public hearings. Senator Blas is hopeful that the bill will be placed on the agenda for this month’s legislative session.
For more information about today’s presentation, please contact the Office of Senator Frank F. Blas, Jr., at 475-2527 or via email at frank.blasjr@gmail.com.

