SIS’ Hwang semifinalist in Nat’l Merit Scholarship Program

National Merit Scholarship Corp. officials yesterday announced the names of approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the 62nd Annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

Saipan International School is proud to confirm that one of its 12th grade students, Cerinn Hwang, has advanced to the semifinalist level and is the only senior from the CNMI to reach this level.

Hwang has been extraordinarily successful academically at SIS where she excelled in general and AP classes alike. She has earned the title of AP Scholar with Distinction and has consistently placed on the Headmaster’s List at SIS. In additional to her academic successes, Cerinn has participated at the national level in Speech and Debate, is a talented dancer, and a distinguished student-leader at SIS.

All semifinalists are academically talented high school seniors who have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth about $33 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition. About 90 percent of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.

NMSC, a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funds and by approximately 420 business organizations and higher education institutions that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the nation’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.