SIS receives 21 AP Scholars Awards

Twenty-one Advanced Placement Scholar Awards were presented to Saipan International School students in recognition of demonstrated exemplary college-level achievement on AP exams.

The Advanced Placement program, administered by College Board, allows motivated, academically-able students the chance to take rigorous university-level classes while in high school and earn university credit for them. AP Scholar Awards are academic distinctions for students to cite among their credentials on applications and résumés. Students do not receive any monetary award from the College Board.

Four students at Saipan International School earned the AP Scholar with Distinction award by receiving an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. These students were Donghee Im, Daniel Lim, Quintin Ramsey, and Cerinn Hwang. These four students successfully completed 28 AP courses with and average score of 3.96 out of 5 possible points.

Five additional students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by receiving an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. These students were Donggu Hyon, Emily Frink, Natalie Hardt, Colin Ramsey, and Kaiyeesha Tambakau.

Another 12 students earned the AP Scholar Award by successfully completing three or more AP exams with scores of 3 or higher. The AP scholars were Thomas Lim, Kennedy Izuka, Myunjae Cho, Maureen Doculan, Jaehoon Jang, Jeongwoo Kim, Jiwoo Kim, Haram Lee, Stephanie Lee, Alexandra Lee-Sang, Shirley Qian, and Sung Jun Yoon.

A committee of university faculty and experienced AP teachers develop the exams in order to ensure that the standards expected at leading U.S. universities are met. These exams and the courses that accompany them also help students to demonstrate their commitment to academic excellence during the university application process.