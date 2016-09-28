SIS seniors turn trash into artworks

Everyday billions of people around the world throw away things that are seen as trash and worthless, but at Saipan International School, the senior class has decided to use these things to make works of art.

For the entire year, the senior class at SIS will be using recycled materials to make art projects. The students learn to use ordinary and recycled items and turn them into beautiful pieces of artwork. The SIS seniors and their art teacher, Amie McRoberts, see this project as a way to help bring awareness to the amount of trash that litters our beautiful island.

The senior class has so far made projects out of recycled paper, cardboard, and plastic. The projects, which have both practical and decorative uses, have so far been a success. The seniors have managed to turn their art class into a school-wide effort by encouraging parents and students alike to bring in recycled materials from home.

Hopefully this shows that instead of simply tossing things out, people can use recycled items for practical or decorative purposes and unite the community toward this worthy project.

