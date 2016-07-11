KILILI TO US CONGRESS:

‘Small communities have right to decide on guns’

By
|
Posted on Jul 11 2016

Tag: , , ,

U.S. Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) says small communities like the CNMI should have the right to decide for themselves on how they regulate guns.

Noting last week’s shootings in Baton Rouge, Minnesota, and Dallas that shook the hearts and core of the American people with regards to race and gun violence, Sablan in his Saturday newsletter shared a statement to House Speaker Paul Ryan on the issue of “Gun and the Marianas.”

Sablan said he wanted to acknowledge the work of local officials and “point Congress in the direction of the same kind of reasonable solutions that the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands is putting in place to make sure that guns do not become a threat to our safety.”

He said the CNMI Legislature and Gov. Ralph DLG Torres have instituted sensible limits on gun ownership that reflect the values and concerns of our community.

In his July 6 statement available in the Congressional Record, Sablan said people in the Northern Marianas are concerned that guns “could become more common in “our islands, more easily obtained, and a threat to public safety.”

“We do have guns: for hunting, for target practice. Police officers carry weapons. And we have had tragedies: a child shot accidentally, a mass murder/suicide.

“But generally people feel safe. We do not worry that someone may get a gun and use it for the wrong reasons.

However, Sablan adds that this “feeling of safety” has changed recently.

He noted how recently the federal court ruled that the Supreme Court’s Heller decision applied in the CNMI; and people had a right to keep a handgun in their home.

“I understand that decision. The Second Amendment applies in our islands. We voted to make it apply, when we joined the United States 40 years ago. But the people I represent do not want to see handguns everywhere in our community. We certainly do not want the kind of assault rifles that terrorists use—most recently in Orlando,” Sablan said.

“And our local legislature has taken action to limit handguns and ban assault rifles. I support those actions. I support the right of small communities like my own to decide for themselves about guns,” he added.

Dennis B. Chan | Reporter
Dennis Chan covers education, environment, utilities, and air and seaport issues in the CNMI. He graduated with a degree in English Literature from the University of Guam. Contact him at dennis_chan@saipantribune.com.

  • fan4life

    aren’t you too late for this one killili, where were you when this went down. man overboard.

    • jun

      Election is on the horizon.

  • Ioanes

    Repealing the Second Amendment of the US Constitution would require some 38 states ratifying such proposal. Chances of this happening Kilili?

    Would gun control, Obama’s answer to racial violence, make it through the US Congress?

  • fatdawg

    Just another Liberal that wants to blame guns whenever an incident happens. When a Liberal speaks about guns, it’s never about safety. It’s all about control and trying to disarmed law abiding citizens. Have you noticed that whenever something big is happening like for example the Hillary Clinton classified email gate? There is always a mass shooting? Co-incidence or ? The constitution is there to prevent government from overreaching it’s authority. Respect the constitution. You were sworn in too.

    • Chamole

      Identifying someone you disagree with as a Liberal indentifies you as one of those conservative radio talk show followers who stopped thinking for himself long ago. Guns are the problem, just as leaving rat poision around the house where children can get at it. No guns, no rat poison, no death from guns and rat poision. Don’t try to blame the user since we all know those irresponsible and crazy people are out there by the millions and if they can get their hands on a gun…well read the paper.

      BTW, the 2nd Ammendment was not about giving chowder heads like you any right to own guns. It was about keeping an armed militia when one was needed. You are simply being manipulated by the gun manufacturers. They’ve convinced you to that guns=patriotism when in reality guns=profit.

      • Agent-69

        You’re absolutely correct and sometimes we got to think what is happening in our society. There are some crazy dogs out there who likes to do bad things. For every family, perhaps there is a black sheep.

      • fatdawg

        Should we go after Cars and the Makers?

  • David Radich

    The same argument was made about segregation.

  • jun

    “But generally people feel safe. We do not worry that someone may get a gun and use it for the wrong reasons.”

    Who are you trying to fool? You and I know that guns or hand guns can be acquire in the CNMI in the past and the present. You should know such predicament for hanging around with the underground at one point in time. To say that we are safer then than now is stretching the truth.

  • Agent-69

    Be a strongman and show the world that your fists are the ultimate weapon and no need to use a gun, absolutely an unfair situation were I want fair fight and you used a gun to take me out of the picture. a person who like gun consider himself as weak. Try to be boundless, relentless and fearless.

  • Agent-69

    I agreed with you Congressman and I thank you for your concern when you listen to the community people about their concern with guns issues. You’re a such a good listener. Biba for another around.

Must Watch

