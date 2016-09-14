SNILD passes bill to rezone districts

By
|
Posted on Sep 14 2016

Tag: , , ,

After close to three hours of deliberation and two power outages, the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation passed House Local Bill 19-53, which aims to rezone certain areas and districts on the island.

The bill amends the Saipan Zoning Law of 2013 where the delegation sees fit to rezone certain areas and districts in the best interest of the community. The bill passed by a vote of 15-6.

House Floor Leader Rep. George N. Camacho (R-Saipan) introduced HLB 19-53 that hopes to rezone specific lots on Saipan’s northern area, particularly in San Roque where it hopes to classify eight lands to tourist resort zoning district.

Camacho, before voting was done, said there have been a lot of discussions on the concerns stated about the bill but he told his colleagues that part of their job as legislators is to make difficult decisions.

“The concerns are not against development. Let’s face it, you are proposing a 300- to 500-room hotel in that area and there will traffic conditions since buses and rental cars will be coming, and noise due to construction,” said Camacho.

“But part of our job is to make difficult decisions. We all know that this will help the CNMI with job opportunities, money to the CNMI coffers, and community involvement [of the investor]. There is no perfect proposal.”

He added that one must weigh the good and the bad, and the positive and negative sides of the issue. “Today we’re addressing the rezoning of the area. We must consider our options and the potential of growth for positive things in the community.”

“The concerns on sewer, power, and environment, there are agencies who are in charge of this and that will be taken care of.”

Rep. Vinson Sablan (Ind-Saipan), one of the SNILD members who voted no, said that it was important for them to make a sound decision for the residents of San Roque and the north side. “We heard many sides on the issue, especially the affected communities. We debated and presented positions at least we should have given the residents who oppose it a chance,” said Sablan.

He added that he doesn’t oppose development and investors coming to the north. “We need to be aware of not only now but for the future. I’m not against development but I’m a strong proponent of preservation of village land and things that we enjoy.”

“Tourism is our main industry, but we must understand that we must be able to have a diverse field on the island, we must have balance that we could offer to our visitors.”

Viola Alepuyo, who attended the session being a resident of San Roque, said she supports the bill since the process required in the zoning law is already antiquated. “It works then but it is not working now. So it is better to amend the law.

“We’re not even in the development yet. This is only the first step and there is a process that needs to be done and requirements to be met by the developer. The [SNILD] members all have good points and we must take into consideration the protection of the environment and preservation of our culture.”

Alepuyo said that getting approval for your sanitary permit at the Coastal Resources Management alone is a stringent process with the developer also needing to hire an archaeologist if artifacts are unearthed during excavation and a traffic engineer to study the flow of traffic in the area.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

Related Posts

Torres administration comes up with joint typhoon plan

Posted On Sep 14 2016
, By

Malakas moves farther away from Marianas, but new tropical depression developing

Posted On Sep 14 2016
, By
0

CNMI U14 team to continue training

Posted On Sep 14 2016
, By

CUC: Power interruption this Saturday

Posted On Sep 14 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 6, 2016

Posted On Sep 06 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 13, 2016, 9:15 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
27°C
real feel: 31°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 2 m/s N
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:05 PM
sunset: 8:20 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune