South San Vicente to have water service interruption

Commonwealth Utilities Corp. customers in South San Vicente will experience a temporary water service interruption on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016, from 9am to 12pm, as AIC Marianas, Inc. CUC’s contractor, installs a new valve on the existing pipe near Sailing Drive in preparation for placing the new main on Sailing Drive into service.

CUC and its contractor will be working hard to return water service to its customers in the affected areas as soon as possible

Areas affected are Dandan Road from the traffic light south toward the Dandan baseball field, Kuntan Huda Drive, Sailing Drive, Sun Rise Place, Bay View Place, Fishing Place, Walking Place, and Adios Place.

This project is part of the Sailing Drive 8-inch Waterline Extension Project and is funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

CUC apologizes for any inconvenience resulting from this water service interruption.

For more information, contact the CUC Customer Call Center (664-4282) or monitor our Facebook page for the latest updates (https://www.facebook.com/CommonwealthUtilitiesCorporation/).