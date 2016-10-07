Space Foundation bringing an astronaut to Guam base

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo—The Space Foundation is bringing its Space in the Community STEM education program to Andersen Air Force Base and Naval Base Guam from Oct. 11 to 17 to inspire students there to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

The activities during this Space in the Community week will include Audience with an Astronaut presentations for schoolchildren and the public, and a teacher professional development workshop.

Former NASA astronaut Col. Paul S. Lockhart, USAF (ret.), will share his experiences in space with students at the following schools: Andersen Elementary School, Andersen Middle School, CDR William C. McCool Elementary/Middle School, and Guam High School.

The program will also include a community event on Friday evening, Oct. 14. The public is invited to the Top o’ the Mar, from 6pm to 9pm, for a presentation by Lockhart on his adventures as a NASA astronaut.

The Space Foundation education team will lead a teacher professional development workshop at Andersen Elementary School on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9am to 4pm. The workshop is open to all Guam educators, and will help them incorporate STEM lessons and activities into their classrooms and across the curriculum. They will learn activities to get students excited about STEM by launching straw rockets, learning Kinesthetic Astronomy and using apps, such as iMovie. Teachers should register for the workshop in advance by contacting Lisa Bell at lbell@spacefoundation.org