Special deals for Valentine’s Day

Revel in your romantic side this Valentine’s Day. There are so many ways that you can show your significant other a great time but that doesn’t mean you have to break the bank. Here are some special deals to make your Valentine’s Day special.

Blossoms Floral Depot & Novelties

Select your own Valentine flower arrangement at Blossoms Floral Depot & Novelties at J.E.T building, Gualo Rai. Add a personal touch to goodie baskets filled with your choice of luscious chocolates, Bath & Body scented candles and body mist, and Valentine’s balloons and stuff animals. You can also set the mood right by adding your choice of wine. Blossoms is open Monday to Saturday from 8:30am to 6pm.

Paradise Flower Shop

Surprise your loved one with three, six, or a dozen roses from Paradise Flower Shop. Your purchase will come with a free teddy bear (while supplies last). That little guy would put a smile on anyone’s face. You can find them at Middle Road, Gualo Rai across the Shell gas station from 8am to 7pm.

Villaroyal Pawnshop

Forget flowers and candy. Villaroyal Pawnshop is having a sale on electronics and jewelry. Electronics will be from 30 percent to 50 percent off. All jewelry will be 55 percent off. Visit any of their locations at Dandan, Gualo Rai, Chalan Kanoa, San Jose, or Koblerville.

Songgay’s Boutique

Show your love one that you know them best by picking out an outfit, handbag, and sandals at Songgay’s Boutique. All items will be 40-60 percent off. They are open from 10am to 7:00pm. As a staff of Songgay’s Boutique said: “Give the gift of fashion and relaxation this Valentine’s Day.”

iShop

Men and women love shopping. Go on a couple-shopping trip to iShop where there are items for her and him. They have brands like Roxy, Quiksilver, and a promo of buy two for 25 percent off. Buy three items and you can get 35 percent off. Shop for the whole family at the Paseo de Marianas branch or at Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan.

T Galleria

Shop for the perfect gift at T Galleria and get a chance to win up to 100,000 Loyal T Points worth up to $1,000 in value. Every purchase of $40 enters you into the electronic raffle. What better way to give a gift that could possibly keep on giving if you win? Offer is valid until Feb. 28.

Infinity 8

Every one wants to look good for those many selfies we will be taking on Valentine’s Day. Infinity 8 offers hair treatments to help you look extra special. A hair spa will only cost $10. You can get 20 percent off a Brazilian hair rebonding. Or get a hair and make-up combo for just $30. Call Infinity 8 at 233-2808 or 989-5057 for reservations. They are located at the RNV building on Beach Road Garapan open from 10am to 8pm.

After finding the right gift, outfit, and making yourselves look extra hot for the night, here are some places for the ideal wine and dine experience.

Fiesta Resort & Spa Saipan

Enjoy a five-course meal at Fiesta Resort and Spa Saipan’s World Café Terrace for $150. Take pleasure in their homemade Gav Lax with potato pancake and honey dressing. Drown yourself in clam chowder in a sourdough bun. Choose the main course between Mosaik of Chilean sea bass and halibut served with vegetables and wild rice pilaf or mixed grilled veal, lame, and half Maine lobster tail with tomato chervil foam and vegetable bundle. Top off the night with a chocolate decadence with fruit coulis, all while sipping on your choice of four wines with a complimentary photo of you and your partner. Call 234-6414 Ext. 1548/1544 for inquires and reservations.

Mariana Resort & Spa

Treat your special someone to a different fine-dining experience at Zen Teppanyaki Restaurant and 12th Night Steak & Seafood Restaurant on Valentine’s Day with their dinner special starting at 6pm.

The Kan Pacific-owned restaurants will each offer meal courses for couples: Enjoy a six-course meal at Zen, or an eight-course meal at 12th Night. Dinner price is at $140 for both restaurants while 12th Night would also offer $180 meal with massage for two.

Guests on Valentine’s Day will also get a chance to win prizes like free room night stay at the Mariana Resort, spa entrance or massage. For reservations, call 3220770.

Laolao Bay Golf & Resort

Take your partner to see the beautiful view on the east side of the island at Laolao Bay Golf & Resort. They give you the option to celebrate Valentine’s Day during lunch or dinner. Lunch buffet is only $25 per adult and $12.50 per child ages 4 to 11. After a good lunch, have some fun in the sun with the free pool passes with purchase of the lunch special. For dinner, indulge in their lover’s delight buffet for just $60 per person or $100 for two. Give them a call at 236-8831 for reservations.

Aqua Resort Club

Travel up north to listen to love songs on the grand piano performed by Ruth Fruit at the Aqua Resort Club. For just $88 per couple, their seafood buffet has certified Angus beef roast, prime ribs, and Caesar salad. Spice up your night with the unlimited beer and Aqua will make sure your lady feels extra special with a fresh red rose. For more details call 322-1234.

McDonald’s Saipan

Nobody knows about love better than McDonald’s, who loves to see you smile. Share the love with a McDonald’s Arch Card. Get a gift card from the Chalan Pale Arnold Road branch or Garapan express. “Load it, gift it, love it,” said the staff of McDonald’s.

Century Travel Agency Inc.

Want to travel the extra mile this Valentine’s Day? Century Travel Agency Inc. has a great deal for a weekend getaway to the Philippines. Travel with Philippine Airlines for as low as $606 per person. Travel period is through March 15, 2017. Book now, and you will avail for special prices on certain hotels in Manila, Makita, BGC, Ortigas, and Quezon City. Visit Century Travel at the first floor of the JP Center on Beach Road, Garapan or call them at 235-3707/3708/3709.

IT&E

Keep in touch with IT&E’s deal for two. Sign up for a two-line share plan with unlimited talk, text, and 20GB of 4G/LTE data. You can choose between two Samsung Galaxy A5 phones for just $79 or a Samsung Galaxy S7 phones for $99 each. IT&E will be having a Valentine’s Getaway Giveaway that will be raffled on Feb. 13 to all postpaid customers. Winner gets a one-night stay plus dinner for two at the Hyatt Regency Saipan.

Docomo Pacific

Docomo Pacific wants you to be better together by offering a choice between the Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, or the Galaxy Note 5 for free when you sign up for a minimum $90 max plan. This offer is only valid until Valentine’s Day. (Demalyn S. Pagarao)