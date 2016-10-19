St. Jude Parish to celebrate fiesta on Oct. 23

The St. Jude Parish in Koblerville is inviting the community to take part in its annual fiesta this Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016. The people in charge of the Mass and ceremonies—Bishop Ryan Jimenez D.D., Msgr. James L.G. Benavente, and Fr. James Balajadia—will be presider. The fiesta’s theme will be Jubilee Year of Mercy.

According to Balajadia, the novena will begin at 3pm, followed by their Eucharistic celebration at 3:30pm. After the Mass itself, attendees will take part in a procession throughout Koblerville, returning to the church grounds for food, fellowship, and entertainment.

“As the parish priest of St. Jude, I want to extend my prayers to everyone in our community,” said Balajadia. “I understand times are very difficult and we struggle with many things like work or family life. However, this day can be an opportunity to gather as one family to give thanks for all blessings we have received, as well as to ask God for guidance, strength, unity, and the faith to persevere in this life. May God bless you! Thank you, si yu’us ma’asi, and olomwaay!”

Novena and Masses from Oct. 15 to 22, 2016, will consist of novenas for daily Masses starting at 5:30pm and Masses starting on 6pm. Novena Masses are in honor of St. Jude Thaddaeus, patron saint of hopeless causes.

Other celebrations this month in St. Jude Parish include Oct. 15—Mary: Holy Door of God’s Mercy; Oct. 16—The Youth: The Future of Mercy & Compassion; Oct. 17—God’s Embrace: The Source of Mercy and Comfort in Grief; Oct. 18—God is love: Mercy for those suffering addiction and seeking hope; Oct. 19—Cultural Diversity: God’s Mercy and Peace in the works; Oct. 20—The Merciful Hands of Jesus; Oct. 21—Answering God’s call: Service & Mercy in Action; and Oct. 22 at 6pm—Anticipated Mass for the 30th Sunday in Ordinary Time.

For more information or concerns, contact Balajadia at (670) 234-3000 or email at balajadiasaipan@yahoo.com.

