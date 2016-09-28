Star 101 adds another big name local talent

By
|
Posted on Sep 28 2016

Tag: , , ,

GUAM—Choice Broadcasting has brought another radio heavyweight onboard to hold down the weekday afternoon slot on STAR 101. Aaron Tamayo will be bringing his talent and creativity to the staff as an on-air talent and production director. “Aaron and I started radio around the same time and it’s awesome that we’re starting our next adventure together,” said STAR 101 content ,anager Kristine “Kai” Young.

Tamayo began his radio career in 2004 as a traffic reporter where his quick wit and appeal led to his first show on the weekends. His growing popularity with listeners ensured his steady rise and soon, Tamayo was promoted to weekday afternoon host. Tamayo worked at Hit Radio 100 for years before moving over to The KAT, where he spent the next few years continuing to shine.

Tamayo took a break from radio to focus on the family business, Anthony’s Auto Air Conditioning. But, when Choice Broadcasting managing partner Ray Gibson came calling, Tamayo was quick to answer. “Radio is something that lives in your heart and soul,” said Tamayo, “when Ray offered me the chance to come back to the thing I love most, I jumped at it.”

Choice Broadcasting is equally delighted to having Tamayo’s expertise and creativity heading their Production Department. “Choice Broadcasting plans to bring something new to clients who are tired of the same boring radio commercials that tend to blend in with all the others. We know with Aaron in charge, we’re going to be turning out some really unique sounding commercials that stand out and grab the listeners’ attention,” said Gibson.

Tamayo and Young, who will host the STAR 101 morning show, will take to the airwaves very soon when the station officially launches. Like its sister station, BOSS 104, the STAR will also have a fully interactive website, star101.gu, and a mobile app for listeners to play with and enjoy.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

KagES holds promotional rites for 5th graders

Posted On Jun 17 2015
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept. 28, 2016

Posted On Sep 28 2016

Community Briefs - September 21, 2016

Posted On Sep 21 2016

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 27, 2016, 9:57 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
28°C
real feel: 35°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 90%
wind speed: 3 m/s NE
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 8:06 PM
sunset: 8:09 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune