Star 101 adds another big name local talent

GUAM—Choice Broadcasting has brought another radio heavyweight onboard to hold down the weekday afternoon slot on STAR 101. Aaron Tamayo will be bringing his talent and creativity to the staff as an on-air talent and production director. “Aaron and I started radio around the same time and it’s awesome that we’re starting our next adventure together,” said STAR 101 content ,anager Kristine “Kai” Young.

Tamayo began his radio career in 2004 as a traffic reporter where his quick wit and appeal led to his first show on the weekends. His growing popularity with listeners ensured his steady rise and soon, Tamayo was promoted to weekday afternoon host. Tamayo worked at Hit Radio 100 for years before moving over to The KAT, where he spent the next few years continuing to shine.

Tamayo took a break from radio to focus on the family business, Anthony’s Auto Air Conditioning. But, when Choice Broadcasting managing partner Ray Gibson came calling, Tamayo was quick to answer. “Radio is something that lives in your heart and soul,” said Tamayo, “when Ray offered me the chance to come back to the thing I love most, I jumped at it.”

Choice Broadcasting is equally delighted to having Tamayo’s expertise and creativity heading their Production Department. “Choice Broadcasting plans to bring something new to clients who are tired of the same boring radio commercials that tend to blend in with all the others. We know with Aaron in charge, we’re going to be turning out some really unique sounding commercials that stand out and grab the listeners’ attention,” said Gibson.

Tamayo and Young, who will host the STAR 101 morning show, will take to the airwaves very soon when the station officially launches. Like its sister station, BOSS 104, the STAR will also have a fully interactive website, star101.gu, and a mobile app for listeners to play with and enjoy.