Acting governor Victor B. Hocog pays his respects to the late Northern Islands mayor Francisco Jerome Kaipat Aldan during the latter’s state funeral at the Pedro P. Tenorio Multi-Purpose Center in Susupe yesterday. (Erwin Encinares)
A choir sings during the memorial service for the late Northern Islands mayor Francisco Jerome Kaipat Aldan at the Mt. Carmel Cathedral. (Jon Perez)
Luis Kapileo blows the conch shell signaling the start of the funeral service for the late Northern Islands mayor Jerome K. Aldan at the Tanapag Public Cemetery. (Jon Perez)
The casket containing the remains of the late Northern Islands mayor Francisco Jerome Kaipat Aldan enters the Mt. Carmel Cathedral for the Mass before his interment at the Tanapag Public Cemetery. (Erwin Encinares)
Bishop Ryan P. Jimenez blesses the casket of the late Northern Islands mayor Francisco Jerome Kaipat Aldan with holy water. (Erwin Encinares)
Family and friends offer flowers before the lowering of the casket. (Erwin Encinares)
Delegate Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan (Ind-MP) offers a few words as he presents condolences to the eldest son of the late Northern Islands mayor Francisco Jerome Kaipat Aldan. (Erwin Encinares)
