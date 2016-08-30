Statement on passing of former senator Ada

HAGÅTÑA, Guam—Delegate Madeleine Z. Bordallo (D-GU) issued yesterday the following statement on the passing of former senator Vicente “Ben” Diaz Ada.

“I join the people of Guam in mourning the loss of Guam businessman and former senator Vicente “Ben” Diaz Ada. Ben touched the lives of many people on Guam as a public servant in the Guam Legislature and as the owner of Ada’s Funeral Home. His work ethic was unparalleled and evident in the day-to-day operation of the family business. Throughout the years Ben’s compassion and generosity has assisted countless families during their most difficult times. In particular, I knew Ben to be a man deeply devoted to his faith and to the care of his family. I extend my sincere condolences to the entire Ada family on their loss. My thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. He will be deeply missed.”