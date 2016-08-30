Statement on passing of former senator Ada

By
|
Posted on Aug 30 2016

Tag: , , ,

HAGÅTÑA, Guam—Delegate Madeleine Z. Bordallo (D-GU) issued yesterday the following statement on the passing of former senator Vicente “Ben” Diaz Ada.

“I join the people of Guam in mourning the loss of Guam businessman and former senator Vicente “Ben” Diaz Ada. Ben touched the lives of many people on Guam as a public servant in the Guam Legislature and as the owner of Ada’s Funeral Home. His work ethic was unparalleled and evident in the day-to-day operation of the family business. Throughout the years Ben’s compassion and generosity has assisted countless families during their most difficult times. In particular, I knew Ben to be a man deeply devoted to his faith and to the care of his family. I extend my sincere condolences to the entire Ada family on their loss. My thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. He will be deeply missed.”

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

Free workshop on world geography through coins at JKPL

Posted On Aug 30 2016
, By

2016 Business and Finance Conference set for Sept. 15-16

Posted On Aug 30 2016
, By

Our Covenant, our doom?

Posted On Aug 30 2016
, By

The budget, PSS, our courts, and marijuana education

Posted On Aug 29 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

August 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Aug. 25, 2016

Posted On Aug 25 2016

Community Briefs - Aug. 24, 2016

Posted On Aug 24 2016

Community Briefs - August 16, 2016

Posted On Aug 16 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

August 29, 2016, 8:53 PM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 1 m/s WNW
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:04 PM
sunset: 8:31 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune