Stellar Marianas seeks assistance from SNILD

Stellar Marianas president Laila Younis-Boyer, right, speaks to members of the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation during the public comments portion of last week’s SNILD session at the House chamber of the Jesus P. Mafnas Memorial Building on Capital Hill. At her right is 2016 Miss Marianas Peachy Quitugua. (Jon Perez)

Stellar Marianas president of Laila Younis-Boyer requested members of the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation to consider assisting the pageant organizer in its endeavors abroad during the public comments portion of the SNILD session last Sept. 2 on Capitol Hill.

Younis-Boyer started by explaining to SNILD members what Stellar Marianas is and its goals for the CNMI.

“Stellar Marianas is a no- profit organization designed to work together in partnership with hospitality industry,” said Younis-Boyer. “We are striving to put the CNMI on the map. Not only on international stages, but also through community projects that we do throughout the year that help empower a lot of our young women, as well as our youth, in being active members of the community.”

Younis-Boyer also assured the local delegation that the funding would be used mindfully and with interests that would be beneficial to the CNMI.

“Your consideration on this and your assistance is most appreciated. We assure you that it is going to go a very long way in allowing the Northern Marianas to be a beacon not only here locally but also regionally and internationally,” said Younis-Boyer.

Joining Younis-Boyer was 2016 Miss Marianas Peachy Quitugua, who is going to represent the CNMI in the upcoming Miss International competition on Oct. 27, 2016.

Younis-Boyer is working hard with Quitugua in preparation for the Miss International tilt. Younis-Boyer is also eyeing the CNMI’s participation in the Miss World Competition 2016.

“We have been working really hard to prepare her and also for the first time we are also going to be pushing for participation in the Miss World, also scheduled for this year,” said Younis-Boyer.

After introducing Quitugua to the members of the SNILD, Younis-Boyer claimed that the upcoming competitions are a great way to put the CNMI on the map. “She is going to leave for Tokyo, Narita for the Miss International competition in 2016, so we are extremely excited,” she said.

The Miss World competition is an annual beauty pageant event that is participated in by 125 countries with billions of viewership.

