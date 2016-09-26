Stepping into golden age

By
|
Posted on Sep 26 2016

Tag: , , ,

We reach the pinnacle of our career then turn around and reluctantly begin the slow walk down into the entrance of golden age. With a sense of serenity we take occasional nostalgic walks to memory lane to revisit people and places we’ve seen over the years.

I recall graceful faces, hands I have pressed, meals we’ve shared, prayers we’ve said together in rosaries and novenas, music we’ve sung in island harmony, and friends who’ve sailed home into the sunset. It’s one sentimental walk as we deal with yet another final query: how much time is left?

Yes, the untiring personal discipline seeking answers to unanswered prayers, dreams that have disappeared at dawn, and trusted friends who failed us. Nevertheless, we kept dreaming and praying, daily. It’s all part and whole of a discipline we’ve learned from our parents. Call it persistence!

It seems a timeless journey crowned by the wisdom of our time-honored traditions. Yes, the latter evaporates like morning dew at sunrise but returns the next day as though a reminder that there’s room for renewal. And we begin anew with eyes set on brighter tomorrows. Call it hope!

I’ve heard the familiar voices of cousins and friends a long time ago. Yes the happy times we had at a school playground, family farm, and public beaches. We certainly miss youthful formative years where we learned the essence of strong spiritual anchor. It served as our north star through the years.

Through it all familial unity has kept us a closely-knit clan. We’ve toiled the soil, fished alongside master fishermen, mud surf (suberudai`) the school playground on rainy days, head to church on Christmas Eve with rags on our back and settled for coffee and boiled taro in the old kitchen. I call it breakfast!

I miss the meaningful family conversations and laughter of yester-years that cemented the bond of love amongst us. We are also most grateful for the untiring efforts and wise counsel of our saintly parents who stood by our side through thick and thin.

I also miss the once strong sense of communal sharing where, poor as we were, we looked out for each other’s wellbeing. It gave me the opportunity to see issues through the prism of our people’s eyes. I lived it too! It’s the foundational barometer discerning sentiments and conditions in the islands. I never miss a beat and have learned from it throughout the years.

The veneration of the Baby Jesus on Christmas Day in the villages is a religious tradition here. We welcome the King of Kings into our homes even if only twice a year. Each family member humbly kneels down and kisses His feet. The exchange of heartfelt felicitations with the accompanying choir is sheer joy.

Up until the earl ’60s, communal sharing means joining other families net-fishing, corn picking and husking, tapioca grating, picking young and ripe coconuts for food and oil, helping our elderly in the slaughter or butcher of farm animals, etc. These occasional gatherings involve the entire neighborhood pitching-in, including talking stories when chores are done.

Master fishermen do what I call the “slam” form of fishing—hit the water hard to corral fish to the net—to help a family in difficult times or village fiestas. This too is basically history!

Indeed, some of these once customary things we do as neighbors have also disappeared over time. It disappeared with the migration of friends to new village homesteads in Kagman, Dandan, Tanapag, As Matuis, and China Town. The old fabric is gone. I don’t see it in the new villages. We’ve also become more individualistic where we resolutely mind our own business. We close our doors so we don’t see our neighbors anymore.

The customary help we give our elderly in their golden years has slowly changed into hiring outside hands to handle them while we’re at work. Understood. But it remains filial obligation. We must return to honoring them with patience and generosity for their roles and timeless contributions.

Thought I’d share a brief and somewhat melancholic account of our recent past in our trials and tribulations. We’re now at the crossroads of modernity or the massive shift being imposed by the digital age. We find tougher sealanes to navigate up ahead. Tell us your version some 70 years from now. Si Iku!

Dangerous lull
The test of leadership is how quickly it seizes command and control of a disastrous situation that pummeled the islands like Supertyphoon Soudelor.

Immediate instructions would have helped guide the multitude about shelters, where to go for specific help, etc. Of course, it was very disappointing! It must have been driven wildly by the lack of timely solutions or call it inexperience!

One quizzes emergency preparedness in the event the islands is hit by a major earthquake the strength of 6.0 on the Richter scale. Remember, a 5.0 temblor no longer allows you to stand up. You sit down where you are until the shaking is done. Move away from major structures and telephone poles too. Troubling given that north of the archipelago Japan goes through regular earthquake exercises monthly. Shouldn’t this be a concern too?

The NMI is a volcanic offshoot that has active underwater volcanoes nearby. We’ve seen how the Pagan eruption displaced its residents. We’ve seen how the skies turned pitch black when the Anatahan volcano erupted. Even chickens were jumping unto tree branches at 10am fooled it was sunset. Think about it. We’ve got volcanoes, tectonic plates and the Pacific Ring of Fire to contend with annually. Must prepare in the event the big one hits!

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
John S. Del Rosario Jr. | Contributing Author
John DelRosario Jr. is a former publisher of the Saipan Tribune and a former secretary of the Department of Public Lands.

Related Posts

0

CCA aims to bring oral cancer cases in CNMI to zero

Posted On Sep 27 2016
, By

USS Momsen sailors interact with SDA School students

Posted On Sep 27 2016
, By
0

Saipan Fil-Am Lions Club donates sports equipment to MHS

Posted On Sep 27 2016
, By
0

Guam leader OKs bill ending time limits in child sex cases

Posted On Sep 27 2016
, By
  • Ioanes

    JR: Remember when we fished tilapia in marshland water around District Three only to find out it smelled and tasted like dirt? But we made it through it all, huh, Mr. Lali Fo`?

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - September 21, 2016

Posted On Sep 21 2016

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 26, 2016, 9:50 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 34°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 2 m/s NNE
wind gusts: 2 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:06 PM
sunset: 8:10 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune