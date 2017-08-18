Strange silence

The stillness and deafening silence seem to have descended everywhere. Is it the effect of that extraordinarily hot summer month? Or are we all waiting to get ready when they are ready to tell us “get ready” for nukes from NK?

Is there an ominous message in this? I can’t pin it down but the scary beat goes on something of a towering shadow—from the figment of our imagination—lurking up north.

The state of Aloha is ready for war with NK. It isn’t ready to repeat the Pearl Harbor experience; you know, the surprise attack. We think we are ready. Not!

Trump said he supports the Marianas 1,000 percent as though the threat has been rehearsed successfully many times before. There’s nothing reassuring about it, sir. We’re going to be inhaling radiation that kills in several days. Moreover, we’re situated over 8,000 miles from the Oval Office.

After seeing an island next to Bikini blown out of the water by an A-bomb in 1944, what’s to prevent the saber-rattling NK kid from doing the same here? Isn’t insecurity his tool of grandiosity?

The Navy has presented a schedule of events on the environmental studies of venues planned for military facilities here. The issues are too technical and delivered with military jargon precision. It needs to be translated into simple everyday English.

In other words, legislators must retain, through the Legislative Bureau, a group of experts to dissect information presented them. It’s the only way to make sense of what’s coming down the pike.

John S. DelRosario Jr.
As Gonno, Saipan

  • Curious G.

    No need to lose sleep over that SOB ruining, I mean running N. Korea, and starving his own people. As far as the military wanting to utilize “set aside land” for training, our legislators at the time of the agreement, sealed the fate of our Islands years ago (probably went for the big bucks as it still occurs in present day). Nobody seems to realize that the military will continue utilizing this land for training, so the best thing for us would be to allow military facilities to be built here. It would bring jobs for our community and they may even install antimissle batteries to protect our backsides.

