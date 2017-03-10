Student contest on sustainable tourism in Guam

By
|
Posted on Mar 10 2017

Tag: , , ,

The University of Guam Center for Island Sustainability presents the 2017 Sustainable Tourism Video and Essay Contest. The theme this year is “Let’s Talk Trash: A look into tourism trash-flow.”

Sponsored by Ada’s Trust and Investment, Inc. for the third year in a row and the Bank of Guam for the second year, contestants will explore one or more aspects of trash related to tourism on Guam.

“The contest theme offers students a good opportunity to look at aspects of tourism that will impact the long-term sustainability of the industry.  The trash left behind from tourism is not something talked about much but will have long-lasting effects if not addressed and handled properly,” aid Sonny Ada, president of Ada’s Trust and Investment, Inc.

Students can choose to submit a 500-2,000-word essay or a 3- to 7-minute video on the topic.

Submission deadline is Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at 12pm.

The written category is only open to UOG students. First and second place winners will receive $500 and $250, respectively.

The video category is open to both UOG and high school seniors of Guam. First and second place winners will receive $1,000 and $500, respectively.

Winners will be presented at the 2017 Island Sustainability Conference on Thursday, April 20, 2017, at the Hyatt Regency Guam.

For more information, visit www.adascisguamcontest.weebly.com or call 735-2918.

For information about the 2017 Island Sustainability Conference, visit www.uog.edu/cis2017. (PR)

MD: The University of Guam Center for Island Sustainability presents the 2017 Sustainable Tourism Video and Essay Contest. 

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

UOG professor gets award for film script

Posted On Mar 09 2017
, By

UOG college hosts research conference

Posted On Mar 06 2017
, By
0

NAVFAC Marianas commander gives construction update

Posted On Mar 06 2017
, By
0

SAME donates $20K to UOG School of Engineering

Posted On Mar 01 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

March 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - March 10, 2017

Posted On Mar 10 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – March 9, 2017

Posted On Mar 09 2017

COMMUNITY BRIEFS – March 8, 2017

Posted On Mar 08 2017

Life and Style

Isla Center for Arts hosts 19th Annual Art-a-thon

Posted On Mar 03 2017

JKPL lines up March activities

Posted On Mar 03 2017

Free art classes at the AMP

Posted On Feb 24 2017

Environment

Bridge Capital sponsors bin on Mt. Tapocchao

Posted On Mar 01 2017

More work on WWII Heritage Trail on Saipan, Tinian

Posted On Feb 27 2017

EPA: No CUC violation in drinking water regs in 2016

Posted On Feb 27 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

GCA Eagles keep soaring high

Posted On Mar 08 2017

UOG college hosts research conference

Posted On Mar 06 2017

McDonald’s donates $10K to the college

Posted On Mar 03 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

‘Super Taste’ to bring Marianas $6.6M ad exposure

Posted On Mar 10 2017

Travelko: Take a 3-day holiday in the Marianas

Posted On Mar 03 2017

Pika Festival highlights Tinian’s best

Posted On Feb 23 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

March 9, 2017, 11:54 PM
Cloudy
Cloudy
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 73%
wind speed: 4 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 6
sunrise: 7:28 PM
sunset: 7:26 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune