Student contest on sustainable tourism in Guam

The University of Guam Center for Island Sustainability presents the 2017 Sustainable Tourism Video and Essay Contest. The theme this year is “Let’s Talk Trash: A look into tourism trash-flow.”

Sponsored by Ada’s Trust and Investment, Inc. for the third year in a row and the Bank of Guam for the second year, contestants will explore one or more aspects of trash related to tourism on Guam.

“The contest theme offers students a good opportunity to look at aspects of tourism that will impact the long-term sustainability of the industry. The trash left behind from tourism is not something talked about much but will have long-lasting effects if not addressed and handled properly,” aid Sonny Ada, president of Ada’s Trust and Investment, Inc.

Students can choose to submit a 500-2,000-word essay or a 3- to 7-minute video on the topic.

Submission deadline is Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at 12pm.

The written category is only open to UOG students. First and second place winners will receive $500 and $250, respectively.

The video category is open to both UOG and high school seniors of Guam. First and second place winners will receive $1,000 and $500, respectively.

Winners will be presented at the 2017 Island Sustainability Conference on Thursday, April 20, 2017, at the Hyatt Regency Guam.

For more information, visit www.adascisguamcontest.weebly.com or call 735-2918.

For information about the 2017 Island Sustainability Conference, visit www.uog.edu/cis2017. (PR)

MD: The University of Guam Center for Island Sustainability presents the 2017 Sustainable Tourism Video and Essay Contest.