Students of Golden Harvest International School win big again

Students of Golden Harvest International School won big again at the PGFC Competition held last Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, at San Antonio Middle School. The successful winners are:

K-2 Division

Choral Speaking – 3rd Place – Terell Earl Hix

Stephanie Joyce Sevilla

Princess Nicole Rigua

Andre Amour Zapata

Austyn Transmano

4th Place – Arthur Angel Deliva

Gregorio Romolor

Jan Alverne Santos

Dane Tibayan

DUO – 1st Place Dane Tibayan

Arthur Angel Deliva

5th Place Melodie Mae Epan

Carlin Mei Santos

RF-CH 1st Place Gregorio Romolor

2nd Place Vhonn Vincent Flandez

3rd Place Terell Earl Hix

HI 2nd Place Princess Nicole Rigua

4th Place Vhonn Vincent Flandez

5th Place Carlin Mei Santos

3-5 Division

DUO 1st Place Jan Andrei Dumagan

Ezekiel Rhopher Joson

CHORAL SPEAKING 2nd Place Tamia Lei Hix

Ernest Licop

Orlrich Bantolino

RF-CH 2nd Place Quinn Thomas Palacios

3rd Place Tamia Lei Hix

Congratulations to all the winners and special mention to the teachers and staff of Golden Harvest International School as well as the parents who served as volunteer judges for their full cooperation, patience, and efforts to make the competition a successful one.