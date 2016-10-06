Students of Golden Harvest International School win big again
Students of Golden Harvest International School won big again at the PGFC Competition held last Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016, at San Antonio Middle School. The successful winners are:
K-2 Division
Choral Speaking – 3rd Place – Terell Earl Hix
Stephanie Joyce Sevilla
Princess Nicole Rigua
Andre Amour Zapata
Austyn Transmano
4th Place – Arthur Angel Deliva
Gregorio Romolor
Jan Alverne Santos
Dane Tibayan
DUO – 1st Place Dane Tibayan
Arthur Angel Deliva
5th Place Melodie Mae Epan
Carlin Mei Santos
RF-CH 1st Place Gregorio Romolor
2nd Place Vhonn Vincent Flandez
3rd Place Terell Earl Hix
HI 2nd Place Princess Nicole Rigua
4th Place Vhonn Vincent Flandez
5th Place Carlin Mei Santos
3-5 Division
DUO 1st Place Jan Andrei Dumagan
Ezekiel Rhopher Joson
CHORAL SPEAKING 2nd Place Tamia Lei Hix
Ernest Licop
Orlrich Bantolino
RF-CH 2nd Place Quinn Thomas Palacios
3rd Place Tamia Lei Hix
Congratulations to all the winners and special mention to the teachers and staff of Golden Harvest International School as well as the parents who served as volunteer judges for their full cooperation, patience, and efforts to make the competition a successful one.