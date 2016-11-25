Students return from Japan trip

By
|
Posted on Nov 25 2016

Tag: , , ,

From visiting the oldest temple in Tokyo to going on Disneyland Park rides, the 10 students participating in the 33rd study trip to Japan sure had a lot to take in.

The Saipan Mayor’s Office, in conjunction with Kokusai Seishonen Kenshu Kyokai, organized its annual study trip to Japan in order to maintain ties with the Japanese community as well as promote the island of Saipan.

Students, all mixed in terms of age, gender, and schools, departed for the Narita airport on Nov. 9 and returned to Saipan on Nov. 15.

Representatives of KSKK said, “We always look forward to having the students from Saipan every year, because the students are always genuinely enthusiastic and are pure at heart.”

Since the students made their visit during the autumn season, they also had the chance to see and feel the transition from summer to winter.

Yuki Kishimoto, student exchange program coordinator, said, “We are very grateful for the experience KSKK had given us and we hope that the friendship they made in Japan would be a long lasting one. Many of them wished to visit Saipan in the near future and we do hope to see them again [on] Saipan next time.”

Some of the host family members were students of Meiji Junior High and High School, so several students from Saipan had the opportunity to visit the school during their home stay. Some attended classes and joined club activities with their host family.

“We sang the national anthem at the sayonara party and we also did a quiz game. The students asked the host families question about Saipan like what’s ‘hello’ in Chamorro and that was very nice to see,” Kishimoto said.

Sanpo-en is looking at Feb. 8-14, 2016 for next year’s Japan trip. Again, they are inviting 10 students. Similar to the KSKK trip, the students will pay for the airfare but the rest of the accommodation will be taken cared of by Sanpo-en. For more information, contact the Saipan Mayor’s Office at (670) 234-6208.

Michael T. Santos | Reporter

