Submarine force to open new trainer in Guam

Posted on Aug 25 2016

SANTA RITA, Guam—Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific (NSTCP) detachment Guam is holding a ribbon cutting ceremony for the brand new Mobile Trainer (MT) 1000 submarine firefighting trainer Aug. 26 at 8:30am.

The MT-100 is the hottest firefighting trainer in the U.S. Navy and can run until temperatures reach 700 degrees Fahrenheit. It is designed to train service members both Basic Firefighting and Responsive Team Training to improve the casualty response of forward deployed units in the Western Pacific.

NSTCP det Guam is a located at Polaris Point in Apra Harbor, Guam and shares a building with Commander, Submarine Squadron 15. Together, they are responsible for providing training, material and personnel readiness support of four Los Angeles-class attack submarines stationed in Guam and submarines deployed throughout the Pacific Ocean. The submarines and submarine tenders USS Frank Cable (AS 40) and USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed submarine force and are readily capable of meeting global operational requirements.

For more news from Commander, Submarine Squadron 15, visit http://www.csp.navy.mil/css15 and https://www.facebook.com/SubmarineSquadron15/.

For more news from Naval Submarine Training Center Pacific Detachment Guam, visit https://www.facebook.com/NSTCPDETGUAM/.

