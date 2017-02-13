Sunset Health Walk & Run on March 4

Special Assistant for Women’s Affairs Dolores R. Drew, together with the 14th Saipan & Northern Islands Municipal Council and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Non-Communicable Disease Bureau, invite everyone (woman, man and children) to the 2017 Sunset Health Walk & Run! This event is one of the many events being held in the month of March as a part of CNMI Women’s Month.

The physical activity event is a way for all members of the community to promote physical activity, along with celebrating the importance of having a community of healthy women in the CNMI. The course runs from the Trongkon Da’ok Pavilion up north to the tank at the Quartermaster Road and back.

The activities start at 2:30pm at the Trongkon Da’ok Pavilion at Kilili Beach across the Marianas High School. Registration is free. It is possible to register at the site on the day of the event.

Registration starts at 2:30pm with the run beginning at 3pm. Free gifts are available for the first 200 people that sign up, with refreshments after the activity. Also, the NCD bureau will be on hand to conduct health outreach as well as free blood glucose and blood pressure screening.

For more information, contact Women’s Affairs outreach coordinator Geraldine Sebaklim at 664-2659/989-4651 or at geraldine.sebaklim@gov.mp.

You can also log on to Facebook for more information regarding the activity at https://www.facebook.com/events/154993475007234/.