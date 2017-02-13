Sunset Health Walk & Run on March 4

By
|
Posted on Feb 13 2017

Tag: , , ,

Special Assistant for Women’s Affairs Dolores R. Drew, together with the 14th Saipan & Northern Islands Municipal Council and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Non-Communicable Disease Bureau, invite everyone (woman, man and children) to the 2017 Sunset Health Walk & Run! This event is one of the many events being held in the month of March as a part of CNMI Women’s Month.

The physical activity event is a way for all members of the community to promote physical activity, along with celebrating the importance of having a community of healthy women in the CNMI. The course runs from the Trongkon Da’ok Pavilion up north to the tank at the Quartermaster Road and back.

The activities start at 2:30pm at the Trongkon Da’ok Pavilion at Kilili Beach across the Marianas High School. Registration is free. It is possible to register at the site on the day of the event.

Registration starts at 2:30pm with the run beginning at 3pm. Free gifts are available for the first 200 people that sign up, with refreshments after the activity. Also, the NCD bureau will be on hand to conduct health outreach as well as free blood glucose and blood pressure screening.

For more information, contact Women’s Affairs outreach coordinator Geraldine Sebaklim at 664-2659/989-4651 or at geraldine.sebaklim@gov.mp.

You can also log on to Facebook for more information regarding the activity at https://www.facebook.com/events/154993475007234/.

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

ABTC asks retailers to submit alcohol, tobacco report sales

Posted On Feb 13 2017
, By

‘Several factors behind CHC struggles’

Posted On Feb 10 2017
, By

CHC struggles with rising population

Posted On Feb 07 2017
, By

‘CNMI remains zika-free’

Posted On Feb 06 2017
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

February 2017

TAGA Sports

January - March 2017 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - February 10, 2017

Posted On Feb 10 2017

Community Briefs - February 9, 2017

Posted On Feb 09 2017

Community Briefs - February 3, 2017

Posted On Feb 03 2017

Life and Style

Fall in love at Hyatt

Posted On Feb 03 2017

Expanding student success at the Hyatt

Posted On Feb 03 2017

Ada, others inducted as new SHRM officers

Posted On Jan 30 2017

Environment

3 Saipan beaches red-flagged

Posted On Feb 09 2017

Susupe Lake Park eyed as another tourism spot

Posted On Feb 07 2017

Torres: Murkowski bill has effect on NMI

Posted On Feb 07 2017

CAMPUS LIFE

Congratulations GCA January MathCourt winners

Posted On Feb 13 2017

11 MHS students take part in cultural exchange

Posted On Feb 09 2017

Rota school ends Catholic Schools Week celebration

Posted On Feb 07 2017

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA woos travelers with digital influencers

Posted On Feb 13 2017

The Marianas featured at Japan Shimbashi station

Posted On Feb 10 2017

Meet Jebro Leon, Marianas-chan

Posted On Feb 09 2017

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

February 13, 2017, 2:31 AM
Rain
Rain
26°C
real feel: 27°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 88%
wind speed: 8 m/s NE
wind gusts: 13 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 7:42 PM
sunset: 7:20 AM
© 2017 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2017 Saipan Tribune