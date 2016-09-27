Support for interscholastic sports sought

Marianas High School’s Wilfredo Francisco is sandwiched by the MISO All-Stars’s Allen Yu, left, and Emerson Feria during their title game in the 2014 Settsu-Saipan tournament at the MHS Gymnasium. MISO did not have basketball competition in the 2015-2016 school year after Typhoon Soudelor hit Saipan last Aug. 2, 2015. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

Former Marianas Interscholastic Sports Organization official Nick Gross is calling all concerned school heads and coaches to support interscholastic sports programs.

“After entirely too much time without sports programs, we are trying to resurrect what we had and continue to improve our programs. In an effort to accomplish this I have called for a meeting with PSS leaders on Sep. 29,” Gross said in an email circulated among former MISO member schools and their representatives.

MISO competitions for the 2015-2016 school year were shelved after Typhoon Soudelor struck Saipan last Aug. 2, 2015. The organization used to hold boys and girls indoor volleyball and basketball games at the Marianas High School Gymnasium, which has yet to undergo repairs after sustaining significant damage from last year’s typhoon. Other sports in MISO’s calendar were outrigger canoe, football, women’s fast-pitch softball, golf, and tennis.

“I can’t guarantee that the programs will be headed by MISO moving forward, but much of the framework, relationships, and energy that MISO had in providing meaningful athletic opportunities to the youth of the CNMI will. This being said I would like to humbly ask all of you to assist me/us with this endeavor by taking a moment to reflect on the role MISO played in providing interscholastic sporting opportunities for the CNMI youth through letters of support for interscholastic sports programs,” Gross added.

Mili Saiki of Saipan International School, which is one of the most active MISO members, expressed her support for the return of the competitions among high school students.

“Thanks to MISO, the level of competition among students has improved tremendously. It has given our athletes opportunity to compete on a real court under official rules and regulations. Indoor volleyball has been impacted very positively with MISO. Our students have enjoyed every tournament. Safe and great,” said Saiki, who coaches the Geckos volleyball teams.

Mt. Carmel School’s Karleen Reyes is also hoping to play in the MISO-like basketball league in her final year with the Lady Knights.

“It is sad to leave high school knowing I won’t have the chance to play in the league. We definitely miss having MISO. It’s something that students look forward to each school year. Having the league brings so much fun. Its gives so many athletes the chance to play a sport they truly have a passion for. Student-athletes from the MISO league definitely show the thrill and intensity in the different games. I miss that the most because it just gives you that great feeling to become a better athlete,” Reyes said.

MHS basketball coach Preston Basa echoed Reyes’ thoughts, saying playing in MISO is something his students look forward to every school year.

“I have been asked many times by my players/students when will the league resumes. MISO does not only encourage them to be better athletes, but also to become better students. They have to work hard to get the required GPA and be able to play for their school,” Basa said.

The Dolphins coach added having MISO competitions provide CNMI national coaches opportunities to identify talents that they could tap to represent the Commonwealth in international and regional competitions.

Meanwhile, Gross is requesting school officials and coaches to turn in their letter of support before the Sept. 29 meeting with the Public School System.

“Thank you for your support and I look forward to seeing our kids playing once again,” Gross said.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for 16 years. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

