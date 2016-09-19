Survivors and caregivers support meeting on Sept. 29

All people facing cancer, their family members, and caregivers are invited to the next Commonwealth Cancer Association monthly support meeting scheduled for Sept. 29, 5:30pm at Hyatt Regency Saipan’s Chamolinian Room.

The guest speaker will be Lauren Carter, hospice and palliative care nurse practitioner finishing up fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, the No. 2 cancer center in the U.S. To RSVP or for more information, please call the Commonwealth Cancer Association at 682-0050 or email at ccamarianas@gmail.com.