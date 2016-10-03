Suspected ‘ice’ trafficker pleads guilty to meth possession

Suspected methamphetamine or “ice” trafficker Rui Wei Huang pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a controlled substance on Thursday in the Superior Court. He will be sentenced on Feb. 8, 2017.

Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho vacated the bench trial currently set for Nov. 14, 2016, and granted Huang’s request for a presentence investigation report.

After the hearing, Huang, 41, also known as JCC Brother and No No, was remanded into the custody of the Department of Corrections.

According to court documents, Huang had crystal methamphetamine on May 4, 2016, on Saipan.

Last June, the Office of the Attorney General charged him with two counts of trafficking of a controlled substance and three counts of illegal possession of a controlled substance. If he had gone to trial and is convicted of all charges, he faced a possible maximum sentence of 65 years in prison.

Last Sept. 12, the OAG removed two counts of trafficking of a controlled substance and two counts of illegal possession of a controlled substance. That left Huang with only one count of illegal possession of a controlled substance, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Camacho noted that Huang has no prior conviction.

Last June, members of the CNMI Drug Enforcement Task Force arrested Huang for allegedly selling “ice” on Saipan.

DETF officer Rudolph C. Sablan Jr. stated in his report that their “cooperating source” managed to buy $340 worth of “ice” from Huang inside a car in the parking lot of JCC Laundromat in Garapan.

Sablan said the same “cooperating source” purchased $120 worth of “ice” from Huang during the second buy-walk operation at the same location.

A DETF officer tested the 1.13 grams of substance involved in the first deal and the 0.9 grams in the second transaction and both were presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

