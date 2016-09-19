Suspected ‘ice’ trafficker’s motion to modify $100K bail denied

By
|
Posted on Sep 19 2016

Tag: , , ,

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho has denied a motion to modify the $100,000 cash bail imposed on John Richard Palacios Deleon Guerrero, an ex-convict who was arrested by members of the CNMI Drug Enforcement Task Force for allegedly selling methamphetamine or “ice” on Saipan.

At a bail modification hearing on Friday, Camacho found Joanne Deleon Guerrero not suitable to serve as third-party custodian for the defendant.

Camacho noted that the proposed third party custodian has a prior criminal case and seven traffic cases.

The judge said the proposed third part custodian lacks the ability to properly control and supervise the defendant.

The judge also listed defendant’s seven prior criminal cases and eight traffic cases, including a charge of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Camacho said defendant’s prior cases charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon, burglary, theft, and possession and trafficking of controlled substance.

Jury trial will be on Jan. 30, 2017. Pre-trial conference will be on Dec. 14, 2016 at 9am.

Assistant attorney general Chester Hinds appeared for the government. Attorney Steven Pixley is the court-appointed counsel for Deleon Guerrero.

Deleon Guerrero, 40, also known as Massi and or Penny, was arrested on charges of trafficking of controlled substance and possession of controlled substance.

Drug Enforcement Task Force member Police Officer Roque K. Camacho stated in his report that last Aug. 16, a “confidential source” informed him that John Massi, who was later identified as Deleon Guerrero, has been selling “ice.”

The “confidential source” claimed that he/she had previously managed to buy $120 worth of “ice” from Deleon Guerrero.

Camacho said during a buy-operation, the “confidential source” managed to purchase .70 gross grams of “ice” worth $120 from Deleon Guerrero outside his residence in Lower Miha in Garapan last Aug. 18.

It was Deleon Guerrero’s alleged drug associate who handed the “ice” to the “confidential source.”

In May 2015, the defendant pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a controlled substance and was slapped with a one-year prison term. In that case he reportedly engaged police officers in a car chase and threw out the window a small bag containing “ice.”

ShareTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook0Share on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a veteran journalist who has covered all news beats in the CNMI. Born in Lilo-an, Cebu City in the Philippines, De la Torre graduated from the University of Santo Tomas with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He is a recipient of many commendations and awards, including the CNMI Judiciary’s prestigious Justice Award for his over 10 years of reporting on the judiciary’s proceedings and decisions. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@saipantribune.com

Related Posts

DETF agents arrest suspected ‘ice’ trafficker

Posted On Aug 23 2016
, By

Brian Palacios gets 3 years, five months jail sentence

Posted On May 16 2016
, By

Man pleads guilty to first cyberstalking case in CNMI

Posted On Feb 10 2016
, By

Ninth Circuit dismisses ‘ice’ trafficker’s appeal

Posted On Jan 29 2016
, By

Today’s Front Page

September 2016

TAGA Sports

January - March 2016 Issue

Poll

Sorry, there are no polls available at the moment.

Community

Community Briefs - Sept., 16, 2016

Posted On Sep 16 2016

Community Briefs - Sept. 9, 2016

Posted On Sep 09 2016

Community Briefs - September 7, 2016

Posted On Sep 07 2016

Life and Style

Visit World Resort’s ‘famous house’

Posted On Jul 15 2016

$1.8M NMI ad exposure with actor Bo Huang

Posted On Jul 15 2016

New owners but still mixing same Blendz

Posted On Jul 14 2016

Environment

Volunteers sought for storm debris cleanup this Saturday

Posted On Dec 18 2015

NMC president signs climate change commitment

Posted On Jun 05 2015

Kia’aina to convene Climate Change Stakeholder Meeting

Posted On Jun 02 2015

CAMPUS LIFE

Dandan Middle School promotes 101 students

Posted On Jun 03 2016

Kagman schools PTSA meeting tomorrow

Posted On Apr 20 2016

CAMPUS BULLETIN - April 15, 2016

Posted On Apr 15 2016

BIBA MARIANAS!

Guangzhou media spend Christmas in the Marianas

Posted On Jan 04 2016

Miss International China films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 24 2015

Korea’s No. 1 golf channel films on Saipan

Posted On Dec 16 2015

Saipan Tribune Facebook Page

Weather Forecast

September 18, 2016, 9:23 PM
Sunny
Sunny
27°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 1 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 1 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 8:06 PM
sunset: 8:16 AM
© 2016 AccuWeather, Inc.
 

ABOUT US

ABOUT US

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Must Watch

Copyright © 2016 Saipan Tribune