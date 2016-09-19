Suspected ‘ice’ trafficker’s motion to modify $100K bail denied

Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho has denied a motion to modify the $100,000 cash bail imposed on John Richard Palacios Deleon Guerrero, an ex-convict who was arrested by members of the CNMI Drug Enforcement Task Force for allegedly selling methamphetamine or “ice” on Saipan.

At a bail modification hearing on Friday, Camacho found Joanne Deleon Guerrero not suitable to serve as third-party custodian for the defendant.

Camacho noted that the proposed third party custodian has a prior criminal case and seven traffic cases.

The judge said the proposed third part custodian lacks the ability to properly control and supervise the defendant.

The judge also listed defendant’s seven prior criminal cases and eight traffic cases, including a charge of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.

Camacho said defendant’s prior cases charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon, burglary, theft, and possession and trafficking of controlled substance.

Jury trial will be on Jan. 30, 2017. Pre-trial conference will be on Dec. 14, 2016 at 9am.

Assistant attorney general Chester Hinds appeared for the government. Attorney Steven Pixley is the court-appointed counsel for Deleon Guerrero.

Deleon Guerrero, 40, also known as Massi and or Penny, was arrested on charges of trafficking of controlled substance and possession of controlled substance.

Drug Enforcement Task Force member Police Officer Roque K. Camacho stated in his report that last Aug. 16, a “confidential source” informed him that John Massi, who was later identified as Deleon Guerrero, has been selling “ice.”

The “confidential source” claimed that he/she had previously managed to buy $120 worth of “ice” from Deleon Guerrero.

Camacho said during a buy-operation, the “confidential source” managed to purchase .70 gross grams of “ice” worth $120 from Deleon Guerrero outside his residence in Lower Miha in Garapan last Aug. 18.

It was Deleon Guerrero’s alleged drug associate who handed the “ice” to the “confidential source.”

In May 2015, the defendant pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a controlled substance and was slapped with a one-year prison term. In that case he reportedly engaged police officers in a car chase and threw out the window a small bag containing “ice.”