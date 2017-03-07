Suspended sentence for ex-mayor

Former Rota mayor Melchor A. Mendiola has pleaded no contest to the charge of possession or removal of government property and was sentenced to six months in prison, all suspended.

According to court documents obtained by Saipan Tribune yesterday, Superior Court Presiding Judge Robert C. Naraja held a change of plea hearing for the 67-year-old Mendiola at the Rota Superior Court last Feb. 17.

Mendiola’s three co-defendants—Alfred M. Apatang, Tina M. Atalig, and Stacey Ann M. Atalig—pleaded guilty to the same offense last Dec. 15 as part of a plea deal. They were all sentenced to six months in prison, all suspended.

The Office of the Attorney General dropped the case against a fifth co-defendant, Bernard T. Apatang.

Mendiola and his lawyer, Matthew Holley, signed a plea deal with the government, represented by assistant attorney general Matthew Baisley. The former mayor appeared at the Rota Superior Court at the change of plea hearing while his lawyer, Holley, and prosecutor Baisley, were on Saipan and appeared via telephone.

Mendiola waived his right to a presentence investigation report.

Naraja placed Mendiola on supervised probation for six months and ordered him to pay a $100 probation fee and $25 court assessment fee.

The former mayor paid the fees in full after the hearing.

According to the plea deal, Mendiola removed without authority several serving tables owned by the government on or between September 2014 and Feb. 26, 2015, on Rota.

His co-defendants were also placed on six months of probation and ordered to pay $25 in court assessment fee and $80 probation fee.

In addition, Naraja ordered Apatang to pay a $550 fine, Tina Atalig to pay a $555 fine, and Stacey Atalig to complete 100 hours of community service.

According to the plea deal, Alfred Apatang, Tina Atalig, and Stacey Atalig removed without authority two laptops owned by the government on or between September 2014 and Feb. 27, 2015 on Rota.

Alfred Apatang is the former field supervisor of Mendiola. Tina Atalig is the former secretary of Mendiola. Stacey Atalig is the former Rota Finance resident director.

Involved in this case were “four laptops with values ranging from $975 to $2,049, as well as nine picnic tables.”

The Office of Public Auditor initiated the investigation after receiving a letter from Rota Mayor Efrain M. Atalig, asking it to investigate questionable transactions. According to an OPA report, Atalig discovered that government properties such as computer laptops, folding tables, typewriter, and other items were unaccounted for or missing.