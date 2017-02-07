Susupe Lake Park eyed as another tourism spot

By
|
Posted on Feb 07 2017

A newly introduced House bill that seeks to create the Susupe Lake Wildlife Park is being touted as a means to create a new attraction that would benefit the community and give tourists another place to visit in the CNMI.

Lake Susupe and its surrounding wetlands are a sanctuary for several wildlife like the moorhen and fancy-tailed guppies. Birds from other countries also use it as temporary stopover in their annual migrations. Tall trees and a number of small ponds surround the lake.

This is why House Speaker Rafael S. Demapan (R-Saipan) wants to turn Susupe Lake into a wildlife park. He introduced House Bill 20-13 at the start of the 20th Legislature last week.

“It will be another tourist attraction that could also generate money for our economy. We will have our stakeholders like the Department of Public Lands and Coastal Resources Management involved with the project,” Demapan said.

Digging and dredging could be done to improve certain areas of the lake. “Who knows, there could be artifacts and other treasures in the lake that could benefit the CNMI.”

Demapan said the project can be done in phases and it would be easier since there has already been a design done by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“I know it is a bit ambitious but we need to be creative in coming up with new attractions. I’m glad the design is done so we can no longer pay for it. We’ll see what assistance we could get from out federal partners.”

“We can start from one side and do it in phases. It will be a lot easier for us. I’m sure the project won’t cost $30 million because we will have it done by portions,” added Demapan after several other officials said the project would reach $30 million.

Demapan said he thought of the project after seeing other places, “where you can go jogging, running or walking. It will have a boardwalk so people could go around it.”

HB 20-13 was referred to the House Committee on Natural Resources headed by Rep. Alice S. Igitol (R-Saipan).

Jon Perez | Reporter
Jon Perez has been covering local and international sports events for more than 15 years. His sports writing career started when he joined the weekly DAWN, University of the East’s student newspaper, when he was in college.

  • Concerned

    This is a good idea. Flooding of Lake Susupe has occurred many times and endangers residences and the community. Use of Susupe as a marshland/lake/Stormwater retention basin, coupled with boardwalk access points, educational signage, encouragement of native vegetation and species, might result in an improved benefit to cost ratio in order to access federal funds, as well as be an attractive place for many. There may be a great story here of prehistoric communities and uses which would be very exciting. The prehistory of the Marianas is very significant but not well told.

  • Ioanes

    A pipe dream that requires creativity to make it a worthy project. The lake water needs testing to ensure it isn’t loaded with fatal bacteria or microbes!

