SYP holds professional mentorship meal exchange

The Saipan Young Professionals Committee held its first mentorship event on Monday, Aug. 29, 2016 at Giovanni’s Hyatt Regency Saipan.

The goal of the event, dubbed professional mentorship meal exchange, was to further engage the SYP with Saipan Chamber of Commerce members by providing a casual setting to network and connect with some of the most successful business people on island. The mentors provided insight to their field of expertise and offered advice to SYP’s budding entrepreneurs.

SYP would like to thank the following Chamber members who generously donated their time to mentor at this event: David Largent (Imperial Pacific), Donna Krum (Friends First Marketing), Alex Youn (AC Pacific dba I Love Saipan), Tyrell Pauling (Hyatt Regency Saipan), Sylvan Tudela and Adora Tudela (Chelu Photos), Perry Inos, Jr. (Triple J), Chris Concepcion (Marianas Visitors Authority), and Alex Sablan (Century Insurance).

The mission of the Saipan Young Professionals Committee is to inspire, network, and engage to influence positive change and foster growth that will shape the future of the Marianas. If you are interested in being a part of this prestigious group, please call 234-7150 or email administrator@saipanchamber.com.